Surging Red Sox prospect will force his way onto the roster by June 1

The Boston Red Sox already boast one of the deepest lineups in baseball. Having Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman at the top is practically unfair, especially when the three of them are all swinging it well. Beyond that, Kristian Campbell and Wilyer Abreu have looked incredible; both young stars seem like cornerstones of the future in Boston, with Campbell recently signing a long-term contract extension.

But the Red Sox recently saw one of their most talented young players, Triston Casas, go down with a knee injury that required surgery. It's more likely than not that Casas misses the rest of the season with the injury, opening a long-term hole at first base. Devers could slide into it, but he seems committed to his new life as a DH — and that would fill one need to create another anyway.

Luckily for the Red Sox, they have the perfect prospect to call up.

Top prospect Roman Anthony will force his way onto the Red Sox' roster soon

Boston can't keep top prospect Roman Anthony in the Minor Leagues for any longer. And "top prospect" isn't just an expression: Anthony is the top prospect in the game of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. And there's good reason for that ranking.

Anthony, 20, is slashing .294/.410/.495 in 30 games at the Triple-A level. He's slugged five home runs, five doubles and a triple while walking nearly as many times as he's struck out. The 20-year-old has elite tools that can rival any prospect in the game, but it's his consistent production on the field that separates him from the rest.

Despite being just 20 years old, he's seemingly too good for the Triple-A level. Casas' injury could be the perfect gateway to the lineup right now, too: Anthony could split time between the DH slot and the outfield while Devers slides over to first base.

He's not the greatest outfield defender there is, but he's far from a liability either. Boston has next to no excuses left for why he's not on the roster within the next month.

Anthony is playing too well for the Red Sox to hold him back anymore.