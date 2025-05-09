Surging Twins prospect will force his way onto the roster by June 1

The Minnesota Twins haven't gotten off to the start they likely wanted to. Instead of dominating and jumping out to a division lead, the Twins sit at 18-20 and fourth place in the American League Central. The only team they're ahead of is the Chicago White Sox, who are fresh off the worst season in modern baseball history. The Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians, and Detroit Tigers all look to be in a better spot than the Twins are right now. Because of that, the Twins could end up being sellers at the trade deadline, which might result in them moving players like Carlos Correa and Joe Ryan. Both Correa and Ryan would likely net huge prospect hauls in return.

The Twins might be open to moving Ryan, specifically, because they have a prospect in the minor leagues who could take his place. That is Andrew Morris.

Andrew Morris could slot into the Twins' rotation this season

Now, this isn't to say the Twins should or will move Ryan. He's a very talented pitcher and Minnesota hasn't made any effort to move him to this point.

Morris is ready to be in the big leagues. Morris is the Twins' ninth ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and he's dominated minor league hitters every step of the way. Through his first three years of pro ball, he pitched over 200 innings and held an ERA well below 3.00. That's the kind of domination the Twins imagined they would get from him when they selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Morris features five distinct pitches including a curveball, slider, and cutter, that make him quite difficult to hit. But his best feature is his impressive command. He's struck out 239 minor league hitters compared to just 60 walks.

Whether the Twins trade Ryan or not, Morris should find himself a spot on the roster in the next month or two. He's been incredible every step of the way and it might be time for the Twins to see if he's ready for the big leagues. Worst case scenario, he gets hit around and ends up back in Triple-A to continue developing. Best case scenario, he continues his dominance at the highest level.