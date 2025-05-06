Surging Yankees prospect will force his way onto the roster by June 1

The New York Yankees have a solid roster, but they're one of the better teams in the league because of one man: Aaron Judge. Judge is the best hitter in baseball and it's not particularly close. He's on a pace this year that's more comparable to Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth than it is to the second-best hitter in the game right now.

But the Yankees are failing to put the best team around Judge. While they have some talented players all over the field, they're still lacking.

In all likelihood, this is going to result in the Yankees swinging a trade or two to add some more talent this season. But before they go out and acquire more talent, they can look at their own farm system to find the help they need.

They recently did this to replace the injured Jazz Chisholm Jr. by calling up Jorbit Vivas to take his place. Vivas hasn't looked great yet, but he's young and has quite a bit of potential if he can put the pieces together.

Though the Yankees have a loaded outfield, they have an additional outfielder in the minor leagues who may force his way onto New York's roster by the end of the month.

Yankees top prospect Everson Pereira will force his way onto New York's roster

One of the better prospects in the Yankees' system is outfielder Everson Pereira. The 24-year-old has been in the Yankees' system for quite some time now, but has only been up to the big leagues once. He has a powerful bat with a good glove, good speed, and a solid arm. The traits are all there, but the Yankees need him to put the pieces together.

Pereira is slashing .284/.357/.541 in 20 games at the Triple-A level this season. That's slightly better than he hit in 40 games last year. The right-handed hitter could provide a very solid platoon bat against left-handed pitchers for Aaron Boone and the Bronx Bombers. New York's outfield is full of left-handed bats like Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger. Adding the top prospect to the roster would give them another righty to play beside Judge.

He could even mix in as the designated hitter to keep the Yankees from trotting out too many lefty-filled lineups.