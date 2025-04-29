Surprise Chiefs rookie forces tough questions on roster cuts already

The Kansas City Chiefs have made 10 consecutive playoff appearances, one short of the NFL record held by the New England Patriots from 2009-19. Andy Reid’s team has appeared in five of the last six Super Bowls, hoisting Lombardi Trophies in 2019, 2022, and 2023. However, the club’s last appearance came at the Superdome vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Chiefs were on the very short end of a 40-22 setback.

While Kansas City’s offensive line has received its share of the blame for the 18-point setback, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s unit did not play its best football down the stretch and in the postseason.

Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach drafted seven players last week. Like every other club in the league, Kansas City has inked its share of rookie free agents. That includes a member of the Penn State Nittany Lions, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard.

Former @PennStateFball defensive tackle Coziah Izzard has signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, Onward State has learned.



Izzard's deal is worth $2,655,000 with $225,000 guaranteed.https://t.co/pViUq38JKH — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 27, 2025

Izzard comes off a season in which he played in a career-high 15 games, The 6-foot-3, 305-pound performer racked up a personal-best 31 tackles, as well as two sacks.

Izzard joins a crowded group of big bodies which obviously includes three-time All-Pro Chris Jones. There will be new faces up the middle as veterans Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi have signed with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets, respectively. Veach used a second-round pick on University of Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, and added well-traveled Jerry Tillery.

The final regular-season numbers show that the Chiefs finished ninth in the league in fewest total yards allowed per game. Meanwhile, only seven teams surrendered fewer yards per game on the ground. That latter number is worth a closer look. After allowing 88.3 yards per game rushing in their first 13 contests, the Chiefs’ defense was gouged for 144.9 yards per outing in their final seven overall appearances.

All told, if Izzard can show he can bolster the run defense, he’s going to make training camp very intriguing for himself and others vying for a roster spot.