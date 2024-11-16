Surprise Deshaun Watson replacement for 2025 linked to Browns
By Kinnu Singh
The Cleveland Browns are just a few years removed from being a promising team that was brimming with potential. The team was able to celebrate a playoff victory after developing quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb and a dominant defense.
Then, Cleveland tore it all down. The Browns sold the farm to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, and they immediately signed the embattled quarterback to a five-year, $230 million contract extension. Despite facing dozens of lawsuits and an impending suspension, Watson became the first player in NFL history to receive a fully-guaranteed contract.
It didn’t take long for them to regret the deal. In the third year of the contract, it is clear that the deal was a self-sabotaging mistake that will set the franchise back for years. Watson has started just 19 games in Cleveland, and he’s led them to nine wins in three years. Before an Achilles injury derailed his 2024 campaign, the former star looked like the worst quarterback in the league. Cleveland continued to start Watson simply because his guaranteed contract gave them no other choice.
Heading into the 2025 season, it’s clear that Cleveland will have to cut their losses and move on.
Geno Smith could be the next Browns quarterback
Only second-year backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson is under contract for the 2025 season, so Cleveland will likely look to fill the roster spot in free agency. The Browns will have plenty of quarterbacks to choose from, but their next starting quarterback could be an unexpected veteran.
The Athletic’s Zac Jackson believes that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith could wind up in Cleveland next season.
Smith has experienced a remarkable career resurgence in Seattle, but the Seahawks would save $25 million in salary cap space if they release the veteran quarterback in early 2025. The current Seahawks regime may not be as attached to Smith as former head coach Pete Carroll was, so it’s entirely possible for them to decide that he isn’t worth the cap hit.
If Smith is available, he may be the best option that the Browns can afford. Releasing Watson with a post-June 1 designation will come with the penalty of $172.7 million in dead money over the 2025 and 2026 seasons, the largest dead cap penalty in league history.
If the Browns decide to rip the bandaid off, they’ll have to find an affordable replacement to serve as a stopgap quarterback while they resuscitate their salary cap. That means Cleveland’s quarterback budget will leave them with underwhelming options. Other quarterbacks in the same price range would include names such as Daniel Jones or Drew Lock, Jackson noted.
Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is currently filling in as the starter, but he is not under contract beyond this season. If he plays well through the remainder of the season, Cleveland could possibly elect to sign him to an extension.