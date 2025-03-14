Surprise Michigan star graces leaked EA College Football 26 cover with Alabama, Ohio State reps

We really got the EA Sports College Football 26 leaked cover photoshoot before Grand Theft Auto 6.

Wednesday, some eagle-eyed folks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California took some sneaky snapshots of Electronic Arts' photoshoot for its next big release: College Football 26.

The follow up to the highly successful College Football 25 video game released last year is set to feature the sport's biggest talents for the upcoming season. Some of which will seemingly appear on the game's deluxe edition cover.

EARLY LOOK: EA Sports College Football 26 cover photo (Deluxe Edition)



Athletes included: Bryce Underwood, DJ Lagway, Garrett Nussmeier, Jeremiyah Love, Ryan Williams, Jeremiah Smith, Caleb Downs, Sam Leavitt & Dylan Stewart.



(via tubbycfb/IG)https://t.co/2alXsLk9Cj pic.twitter.com/iDfxjuaLto — On3 (@On3sports) March 13, 2025

Highly-anticipated EA College Football 26 video game cover leaked

From what can be gleamed from the relatively low-quality images that were leaked on Instagram stories and X (formerly Twitter), the cover will feature: QBs Bryce Underwood (Michigan), DJ Lagway (Florida), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), WRs Ryan Williams (Alabama), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State) and edge rusher Dylan Stewart (South Carolina).

Head coaches Kirby Smart (Georgia), James Franklin (Penn State) and Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State) plus 2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush can also be seen standing with the group of players, mascots and marching band members.

Some fans online were not pleased with some of the inclusions for this edition of the game. Underwood, while a highly touted recruit, has yet to play a snap of college football and Nussmeier led LSU to a suboptimal 9-4 record last season, throwing an SEC-leading 12 interceptions.

It's always possible the final cover could be entirely different from what was leaked, especially after the reception of the apparent design wasn't necessarily good.

No official release date has been announced by EA for College Football 26, but in it's release from January revealing the sequel game, the company said it would be available some time this summer.