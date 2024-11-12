Surprise Seahawks roster move all about the future for Mike MacDonald
By Lior Lampert
In shocking news, the Seattle Seahawks released now ex-starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.
Despite leading the team in tackles (71) through 10 weeks of the 2024 NFL campaign, the Seahawks have elected to part ways with Dodson. Henderson states it's "another major shakeup" to Seattle's inside linebacker group, indicating the decision was made with corresponding moves already in mind. And based on additional intel, that appears to be the case.
Follow-up reporting from Henderson cites Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald saying fourth-round rookie Tyrice Knight will "get the first crack" at filling Dodson's shoes. Furthermore, undrafted second-year pro Drake Thomas could factor into the game plan "in some packages." But most notably, midseason acquisition Ernest Jones IV will operate as Seattle's defensive play-caller.
While Dodson was effective for the Seahawks during his nine-game tenure, Macdonald is taking a forward-thinking approach to their linebacker corps. He wants to give younger players like Knight, Thomas and Jones as many chances as possible to establish themselves as foundational pieces.
Seattle sent veteran linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-rounder to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Jones in October. Since then, the latter has become an every-down option for the Seahawks, rendering Dodson expendable.
Knight, a 2024 Day 3 selection out of UTEP, will claim Dodson's spot on the weak side of the formation. His 4.63-second 40-yard dash time suggests he has the speed to go stride-for-stride with opposing pass-catchers. Although, the 23-year-old's coverage skills leave much to be desired, which perhaps is where Thomas might make his mark.
Despite being slightly undersized, Thomas makes up for it with solid vision and football IQ. His feel for the game will enable him to overcome stature concerns in coverage, or at least that's what Macdonald and Seattle are betting on.
In addition to pacing the Seahawks in tackles before getting cut, Dodson amassed two sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble. He posted a 65.8 overall Pro Football Focus player grade through nine contests in Seattle, highlighting his all-around impact.