Surprise Tyreek Hill injury threatens to make woeful Dolphins season worse
By Lior Lampert
The Miami Dolphins will travel to the West Coast to face the red-hot Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Already an uphill battle with the odds not in their favor, things may get trickier for the AFC representative of this interconference showdown.
Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill popped up on Miami's injury report Friday due to a wrist issue after not carrying a designation the day prior. He didn't practice and wasn't spotted at the media portion of Saturday's session, officially jeopardizing his status for Week 10.
To make matters worse, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hasn't painted the most optimistic picture about Hill's availability versus the Rams — and beyond.
McDaniel told reporters on Saturday that Hill will suit up against the Rams "if his body lets him," per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Moreover, he stated the wideout's wrist injury has been "heating up," so they're managing his reps to "let it cool down." Then, the Miami sideline general ominously stated surgery isn't "out of the question" when asked about the possibility.
Should Hill go under the knife, McDaniel seemed hopeful it'd be more of a cleanup operation than a season-ending procedure. Still, the mere discussion being had while the speedy pass-catcher isn't practicing doesn't bode well for him or Miami before a clash with the Rams.
Not having Hill for any time would be costly and devasting for Miami and a virtual dagger into an already disappointing and rapidly sinking season. Sitting at 2-6, the Dolphins entered the 2024 campaign with legitimate aspirations of making the playoffs and contending for the Super Bowl. However, extensive absences from key contributors like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips have derailed the team's outlook.
Furthermore, Hill hasn't been at the height of his powers like we've become accustomed to seeing throughout his nine-year career, which surely doesn't help. He's struggled to find footing, even with Tagovailoa in the lineup.
Hill has caught 34 passes for 446 yards and a single score across eight games this year. He's pacing for his lowest reception and yardage totals since 2019, AKA the last time the 30-year-old went for less than 1,000 yards.