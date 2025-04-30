Surprise Vikings-Andrew Van Ginkel deal sends message to Dallas Turner

In a surprising move, the Minnesota Vikings have extended All-Pro linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel's contract for another year, worth a whopping $23 million with $22.4 million guaranteed. Van Ginkel, who signed a two-year deal as a free agent from Miami last off-season, had a stellar performance, recording 79 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and two pick-sixes in 2024.

While this deal is a testament to Van Ginkel's prowess on the field, it also sends a clear message to second-year linebacker Dallas Turner: He needs to step up this year.

The Vikings selected Turner in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft (17th overall). The Vikings paid a steep price to get Turner by moving up from the 23rd to the 17th, sending Jacksovile their 23rd and 167th pick, as well as their third- and fourth-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Should the Vikings and the Vikings' fans be worried about Dallas Turner already?

Turner struggled to secure significant playing time behind veterans like Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, another free-agent signee, who had 12.0 sacks last season. Turner played just 310 defensive snaps and recorded three sacks. However, with Van Ginkel's extension, the pressure is on for Turner to elevate his game and prove he can be a key contributor to the Vikings' defense.

While it is hard to imagine Turner unseating either player next season unless one of them suffers a serious injury, it is too premature to call Turner a bust. Alec Lewis, who covers the Vikings for The Athletic (Paid subscription required), asked an NFC evaluator about Turner while attending the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis. “None at all,” he said. “Think of him like Nolan Smith.”

It is an interesting comparison made by an NFC talent evaluator. As a rookie in 2023, Smith played mostly special teams while backing up All-Pro Haason Reddick and had only 17 tackles and a sack. In his second year last season, he had 11 sacks, with four coming in their Super Bowl run. If Turner takes a similar step as Smith did, the Vikings' defense, coached by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, will be even more formidable.

The extension of Van Ginkel's contract should serve as both a challenge and an inspiration for Turner. Turner needs to keep his head up and must seize every opportunity to showcase his abilities and carve out a more prominent role in the defense this upcoming season. And the Vikings must do their part to help him reach his potential.