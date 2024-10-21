The surprising Celtics cut shows the team is that much better than the rest of the league
As teams throughout the NBA make pivotal roster cuts ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season, the Boston Celtics shockingly waived journeyman guard Lonnie Walker IV.
Walker, who joined the Celtics on an Exhibit 10 training camp invite, proved to the Celtics and the rest of the league that he has what it takes to be a solid rotational guy. Derrick White, who has played with Walker throughout his time in San Antonio, spoke highly of him on Saturday, praising his effort on the court.
Meanwhile, NBC Sports Boston reported that members of the coaching staff, including Joe Mazzulla, further appreciated Walker's energy and work ethic.
However, keeping him would cost nearly $11 million in salary and luxury taxes.
The Celtics have so much depth they don't know what to do with it
While the decision seems somewhat puzzling on the Celtics' part, it becomes clear why, considering the Celtics' stacked backcourt.
Walker would have been vying for minutes with Payton Pritchard or Sam Hauser both of whom were solid, competitive and worthy of playing time on a talented Celtics club.
By the same token, you can make the case there can never be enough of a good thing in the NBA, and Walker's security should have been enough to guarantee that they would have another quality guard who could help them stay competitive throughout the season.
Walker last played with the Nets last season, where he proved to be solid, averaging 9.7 points,2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
He further showed what he could do during the Celtics' preseason, appearing in four of the team’s five preseason games and scoring 7.3 points in 16.4 minutes per game. He should be valuable wherever his next stop is. The roster cut is a testament to just how strong the Celtics lineup is heading into the season.