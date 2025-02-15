Surprising Packers star gets highest of compliments from Will Anderson Jr.
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 season didn't go the way the Green Bay Packers had envisioned. While yes, they did make the playoffs, they did so as the No. 7 seed, ranking behind the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. Then, they lost in the Wild Card Round to the eventual Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. This was a far cry from the 2023 season, in which the Packers nearly made it to the NFC Championship Game.
While the NFC North division is only getting tougher, the future does remain bright in Green Bay. In fact, one member of the Packers offense received huge praise from one of the top defensive stars in the league.
During an interview with ESPN's Kevin Clark, Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. said that Packers offensive tackle Zach Tom is one of the top linemen he has faced in the NFL so far.
“He’s legit,” Anderson said, h/t PackersWire. “He’s a quick setter. He punches really quick, and he has a really good step, kick off the ball. He’s good. He’s on the leaner side. Quick feet, explosive hands, he gets back really well.”
Texans star Will Anderson Jr. heaps praise on Packers OT Zach Tom
Tom receiving praise for one of the top young defensive stars in the NFL should open some eyes.
The Packers selected Tom in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest, and quickly became one of the team's more reliable options at the line of scrimmage. In 2023, his first full season as a starter, Tom allowed 29 quarterback hurries, two sacks, and two quarterback hits in 1,068 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
This past season was the first time that Tom and Anderson faced off in a head-to-head matchup between the Packers and Texans. According to Pro Football Focus, Tom allowed just two pressures, a quarterback hit, and a quarterback hurry in 39 snaps at right tackle. In that game, Anderson recorded three total pressures, one sack, one quarterback hurry, and one quarterback hit on 30 snaps.
On the year, Tom allowed just 19 quarterback pressures, three sacks, and two quarterback hits on 1,068 snaps.
Tom has solidified himself as one of the more consistent starting offensive tackles in the league. The fact that Anderson is heaping praise on him should have Packers fans ecstatic about Tom's future with the team.