Surprising Vikings newcomer getting first-team reps in OTAs

The Detroit Lions used the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Jeff Okudah. They didn't get third-overall level contributions from the former Ohio State Buckeye. Since leaving Detroit he's been on an odyssey. He's hoping the Minnesota Vikings represent home and early signs suggest he might have a chance at a career revival.

Will Ragatz's report from Monday's OTAs in Minnesota featured some positive talk around Okudah. The cornerback broke up a pass in the endzone intended for Jalen Nailor and figured into the first-team defense.

"Okudah is getting plenty of work with the first-team defense at cornerback. With Mekhi Blackmon still in the final stages of recovering from last year's torn ACL, [Isaiah] Rodgers and Okudah are the top two guys alongside Byron Murphy Jr. at that spot. It'll be interesting to see if the Vikings can unlock something in Okudah, the 2020 No. 3 overall pick who is now on his fourth team in any many years."

Do the Vikings want Jeff Okudah to be a starter?

Okudah hasn't been able to stay healthy through five seasons in the NFL. Perhaps that's stunted his development, as his level of play hasn't been great when he has been available. He graded out at a terrible 31.0 with the Texans in 2024, according to PFF. His highest season grade from that source was a 59.4 in his lone season as a full-time starter with the Lions in 2022.

So maybe the fact that Okudah is seeing first-team reps is a concern.

Still, Okudah was the highest-rated cornerback in 2020 for a reason. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him favorably to Patrick Peterson with "top-shelf" physical and mental traits. Teams keep taking a chance on him because of those attributes.

Who else is competing for first-team CB reps?

The Vikings will have three cornerbacks on the field a lot of the time. They extended Byron Murphy and added former Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers this offseason to bolster their secondary. Those veterans are locks to occupy two of those spots, leaving the third one open for competition.

2023 third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon showed real potential during his rookie season, but he missed the 2024 season with a knee injury. If he picks up where he left off, he could be in line for a starting job. If he takes time to get back up to speed, it could open the door for someone like Okudah to earn significant playing time.

Then there's Dwight McGlothern, the 2024 undrafted free agent who made the roster but saw limited action as a rookie.

Jeff Okudah injury history

Okudah started six games as a rookie in 2020 with the Lions before having to undergo surgery for a muscle injury. He was set to start the 2021 season as a starter before rupturing his Achilles in the season opener. He lost a year with that one.

There were signs of life when he returned in 2022. However, the Lions were aggressive in free agency at cornerback and ultimately traded Okudah to the Falcons for a fifth-round pick.

Whatever hopes Okudah had of a fresh start in Atlanta never materialized. He played early in 2023 but was benched before the end of the campaign.

Again, optimism around a career reset with the Texans were dashed by a Week 1 hip injury and so-so play upon his return.