SVG notches pole as field sets for NASCAR Chicago Street Course Xfinity Series race

Defending Xfinity Series Chicago race winner Shane Van Gisbergen will lead the field to green this afternoon in The Loop 110 after capturing the pole in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

SVG topped the charts in qualifying, posting a fast lap of 87.917 mph (1:30.085). It marks his fourth pole in his last seven road course starts, as the Aussie looks to go back-to-back at the track that launched his NASCAR career with a memorable Cup Series win.

Austin Hill will start alongside Van Gisbergen in second, with Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, and Australian Supercars driver Jack Perkins rounding out the top five. Two drivers failed to make the field for this afternoon’s race. Kris Wright and Sage Karam were unable to complete a single lap in qualifying, resulting in both entries missing the cut for the 38-car grid.

They weren’t the only ones to miss time on track—Christian Eckes, Ryan Sieg, Taylor Gray, and potential race favorite Connor Zilisch will all start at the rear of the field.

Part-time road course specialist Preston Pardus also impressed during qualifying. He was inside the top five at one point and will roll off 12th for his family-owned team.

Among the field, SVG should be the odds-on favorite based on his starting position for today’s race. Van Gisbergen holds three Xfinity road course victories from his full season last year with Kaulig and is looking for his fourth. SVG will also aim to sweep the weekend, having earned the pole for tomorrow’s Cup race.

Other road ringers who can contend include Thomas Annunziata, Jack Perkins, Preston Pardus, and Connor Zilisch, although Zilisch will start from the back of the field. Beyond the road course regulars, RCR showed strong qualifying pace from both Austin Hill and Jesse Love, with both drivers in position to contend for this afternoon’s race. The second half of the track will be crucial, as it can be especially tricky with traffic.

NASCAR Chicago Street Course Xfinity Series starting position, TV info

The Loop 110 goes green at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW, with pre-race coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be provided live by MRN.