SVG notches pole as field sets for NASCAR Chicago Street Course Xfinity Series race

The two-time Chicago winner leads the starting lineup for the Xfinity Series' The Loop 110.
ByDylan Spaulding|
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 - Qualifying
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 - Qualifying

Defending Xfinity Series Chicago race winner Shane Van Gisbergen will lead the field to green this afternoon in The Loop 110 after capturing the pole in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

SVG topped the charts in qualifying, posting a fast lap of 87.917 mph (1:30.085). It marks his fourth pole in his last seven road course starts, as the Aussie looks to go back-to-back at the track that launched his NASCAR career with a memorable Cup Series win.

Austin Hill will start alongside Van Gisbergen in second, with Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, and Australian Supercars driver Jack Perkins rounding out the top five. Two drivers failed to make the field for this afternoon’s race. Kris Wright and Sage Karam were unable to complete a single lap in qualifying, resulting in both entries missing the cut for the 38-car grid.

They weren’t the only ones to miss time on track—Christian Eckes, Ryan Sieg, Taylor Gray, and potential race favorite Connor Zilisch will all start at the rear of the field.

Part-time road course specialist Preston Pardus also impressed during qualifying. He was inside the top five at one point and will roll off 12th for his family-owned team.

Among the field, SVG should be the odds-on favorite based on his starting position for today’s race. Van Gisbergen holds three Xfinity road course victories from his full season last year with Kaulig and is looking for his fourth. SVG will also aim to sweep the weekend, having earned the pole for tomorrow’s Cup race.

Other road ringers who can contend include Thomas Annunziata, Jack Perkins, Preston Pardus, and Connor Zilisch, although Zilisch will start from the back of the field. Beyond the road course regulars, RCR showed strong qualifying pace from both Austin Hill and Jesse Love, with both drivers in position to contend for this afternoon’s race. The second half of the track will be crucial, as it can be especially tricky with traffic.

NASCAR Chicago Street Course Xfinity Series starting position, TV info

The Loop 110 goes green at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW, with pre-race coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be provided live by MRN.

The Loop 110 Starting Position

NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver

1st

Shane Van Gisbergen

2nd

Austin Hil

3rd

Sam Mayer

4th

Sheldon Creed

5th

Jack Perkins

6th

Justin Allgaier

7th

William Sawalich

8th

Nick Sanchez

9th

Jesse Love

10th

Sammy Smith

11th

Brandon Jones

12th

Preston Pardus

13th

Carson Kvapil

14th

Alex Labbe

15th

Harrison Burton

16th

Connor Mosack

17th

Austin Green

18th

Matt DiBenedetto

19th

Jeremy Clements

20th

Thomas Annunziata

21st

Daniel Dye

22nd

Brennan Poole

23rd

Blaine Perkins

24th

Parker Retzlaf

25th

Josh Bilicki

26th

Brad Perez

27th

Josh Williams

28th

Anthony Alfredo

29th

Andre Castro

30th

Kaz Grala

31st

Jeb Burton

32nd

Ryan Ellis

33rd

Dean Thompson

34th

Kyle Sieg

35th

Connor Zilisch

36th

Taylor Gray

37th

Ryan Sieg

38th

Christian Eckes

