SVG notches pole as field sets for NASCAR Chicago Street Course Xfinity Series race

Defending Xfinity Series Chicago race winner Shane Van Gisbergen will lead the field to green this afternoon in The Loop 110 after capturing the pole in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.
SVG topped the charts in qualifying, posting a fast lap of 87.917 mph (1:30.085). It marks his fourth pole in his last seven road course starts, as the Aussie looks to go back-to-back at the track that launched his NASCAR career with a memorable Cup Series win.
Austin Hill will start alongside Van Gisbergen in second, with Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, and Australian Supercars driver Jack Perkins rounding out the top five. Two drivers failed to make the field for this afternoon’s race. Kris Wright and Sage Karam were unable to complete a single lap in qualifying, resulting in both entries missing the cut for the 38-car grid.
They weren’t the only ones to miss time on track—Christian Eckes, Ryan Sieg, Taylor Gray, and potential race favorite Connor Zilisch will all start at the rear of the field.
Part-time road course specialist Preston Pardus also impressed during qualifying. He was inside the top five at one point and will roll off 12th for his family-owned team.
Among the field, SVG should be the odds-on favorite based on his starting position for today’s race. Van Gisbergen holds three Xfinity road course victories from his full season last year with Kaulig and is looking for his fourth. SVG will also aim to sweep the weekend, having earned the pole for tomorrow’s Cup race.
Other road ringers who can contend include Thomas Annunziata, Jack Perkins, Preston Pardus, and Connor Zilisch, although Zilisch will start from the back of the field. Beyond the road course regulars, RCR showed strong qualifying pace from both Austin Hill and Jesse Love, with both drivers in position to contend for this afternoon’s race. The second half of the track will be crucial, as it can be especially tricky with traffic.
NASCAR Chicago Street Course Xfinity Series starting position, TV info
The Loop 110 goes green at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW, with pre-race coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be provided live by MRN.
The Loop 110 Starting Position
NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver
1st
Shane Van Gisbergen
2nd
Austin Hil
3rd
Sam Mayer
4th
Sheldon Creed
5th
Jack Perkins
6th
Justin Allgaier
7th
William Sawalich
8th
Nick Sanchez
9th
Jesse Love
10th
Sammy Smith
11th
Brandon Jones
12th
Preston Pardus
13th
Carson Kvapil
14th
Alex Labbe
15th
Harrison Burton
16th
Connor Mosack
17th
Austin Green
18th
Matt DiBenedetto
19th
Jeremy Clements
20th
Thomas Annunziata
21st
Daniel Dye
22nd
Brennan Poole
23rd
Blaine Perkins
24th
Parker Retzlaf
25th
Josh Bilicki
26th
Brad Perez
27th
Josh Williams
28th
Anthony Alfredo
29th
Andre Castro
30th
Kaz Grala
31st
Jeb Burton
32nd
Ryan Ellis
33rd
Dean Thompson
34th
Kyle Sieg
35th
Connor Zilisch
36th
Taylor Gray
37th
Ryan Sieg
38th
Christian Eckes