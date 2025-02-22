Sweet summer child Matas Buzelis thinks he's ready to make a run at Rookie of the Year

If the 2024 NBA Draft wasn’t already a sign of how unpredictable this rookie class would be, Matas Buzelis is looking to shake up the conversation. Selected No. 11 overall by the Chicago Bulls, Buzelis has officially entered the Rookie of the Year race — at least in his own mind.

“I could definitely make a run for it,” Buzelis said. “I definitely believe that and am going to manifest it.”

The 20-year-old is aiming to become the first Bulls player to win the award since Derrick Rose in 2009. The only problem? He has just 26 games left to make his case.

A slow start, but more opportunity ahead

Buzelis’ numbers haven’t jumped off the page — averaging 6.3 points and 2.9 rebounds on 43.6 percent shooting. Head coach Billy Donovan has been patient with his development, largely bringing him off the bench while the Bulls hovered between competing for a playoff spot and resetting for the future.

After trading Zach LaVine and reacquiring their first-round pick — originally sent to San Antonio in the DeMar DeRozan deal — Chicago made it clear they’re leaning into the lottery. That shift could open the door for Buzelis to take on a larger role down the stretch.

Buzelis showed promise with the G League Ignite and made an impression in Summer League, averaging 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. His length and defensive instincts have given the Bulls hope for his long-term upside, though his shooting consistency and off-ball awareness remain works in progress.

With just over a quarter of the season remaining, Buzelis faces an uphill battle against frontrunners like Stephon Castle, Jaylen Wells, and Alexandre Sarr — players who have already solidified roles on their respective teams. Whether he can close the gap in time remains to be seen, but Chicago’s shift toward development gives him the perfect opportunity to prove himself.