Syracuse head coach Fran Brown calls Deion Sanders' bluff to be Spring Game opponent

Call it a bluff, call it what you want. Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is and always will be doing things his way in Boulder. Now in Year Three on the job, Sanders is hoping to take all the positive momentum from last year and inject it into this year's team. Of course, he will be without his two best players from last year in Travis Hunter and his son Shedeur Sanders, who have turned pro.

Right now, I would have Colorado as a borderline bowl team in the new Big 12. So much of how I feel about them hinges in the improved play of the defense, as well as if Kaidon Salter is the right fit in Pat Shurmur's offense. If he is not, then the Buffs have freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis waiting in the wing. So when he asked for a spring game opponent, that comment might have been made in some jest.

Here is what Sanders had to say about the aspects of playing another spring game at Colorado, h/t On3 Sports.

“I would like to play in the spring. Actually, I (would) like to play against another team in the spring. That’s what I’m trying to do right now."

Sanders' biggest point of contention is that he would like another team to practice against.

"I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it’s a tremendous idea. I’ve told those personnel who should understand that it’s a tremendous idea.”

And look at what we have here! Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown has answered the bell!

.@DeionSanders we will come to Boulder for 3 days 🎯🍊🙏🏾 https://t.co/RFkyveLPv1 — Fran Brown (@FranBrownCuse) March 17, 2025

I may question if this will come to fruition, but why not bring Syracuse over to Boulder for three days?

Fran Brown challenges Deion Sanders to bring Syracuse to Colorado

Low-key, I love this and hope that it happens. I may be getting older by the day, but spring games are so important to the health and lifeblood of college football. It is how you create new fans. Tickets to games cost a lot of money. Good luck trying to bring your family to a game for less than a grand. By adding a greater level of intrigue to spring ball, that cannot be the worst idea ever to be conceived.

Not only would Syracuse at Colorado amplify the excitement surrounding spring football, but it could be a showcase of sorts for players on both schools. Sanders may be Coach Prime, but Brown has a darn good team too over at Syracuse. Although I expect for the Orange to fall off a cliff in year two under him, SU won 10 games in Brown's first year. A lot of that had to do with Kyle McCord, but still!

Where I think both men share a common thread in all this is they are not afraid of a little challenge. To be perfectly honest, Colorado and Syracuse are two of the harder Power Four jobs in the country. They may be the biggest schools in their respective states, but neither have elite winning traditions in recent years and do not have a ton of in-state talent to support what it takes to be a great program.

This is why a true exhibition may not be the worst idea in the world for both on-the-rise programs. For Colorado, it continues to prop up Sanders as a larger than life character in the wacky, weird and wonderful sport of college football. For Syracuse, it gives Brown's Orange team a bit more cachet. Syracuse massively overachieved a year ago. I may short them in 2025, but I want them to succeed.

While not quite a no-brainer, I would be in favor of Colorado and Syracuse doing the unprecedented.