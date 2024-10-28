T.J. Watt gets all the bulletin-board material he needs from a surprising source
By Austen Bundy
The New York Football Giants will be taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football," and with the prime-time production comes the scrutiny of every possible story line.
Well, one Giants player decided to create one (unwisely) during the week's buildup. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who will likely be guarding against Steelers' linebacker T.J. Watt, told reporters he can handle his assignment all on his own.
"I'm the most confident guy in this locker room," Eluemunor said. "I think you can see that through my play this year. I want to be on an island with [Watt] all day."
Be careful what you wish for, Watt will make you regret it
Eluemunor has been a backup most of his career and has only gotten the opportunity to start for New York because its offensive line has been atrocious and riddled with injuries this season.
The Giants lost starting left tackle Andrew Thomas to a season-ending foot injury, meaning backup Joshua Ezeudu has been pressed into service. Eluemunor has (perhaps over confidently) decided to pick up all the slack and face Pittsburgh's pass rush on his own.
"For us having a young guy at left tackle, we have to do a little bit more to make him more comfortable," Eluemunor added. "And we will. But that will mean I have to do more on my side, which I'm completely fine with."
Watt leads the Steelers with 4.5 sacks so far this season and he'll be hungry for more after hearing Eluemunor's comments. New York quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked 21 times, seventh-most in the league this year.
In fact, Eluemunor has made three prior starts against Watt, giving up three quarterback hits and two sacks in last year's loss to Pittsburgh alone when he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pittsburgh didn't need any more bulletin board material entering Monday's game, it's won four of the last five meetings with New York with its last loss coming all the way back in 2008.