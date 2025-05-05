Taijuan Walker’s next Phillies roster move can’t come fast enough for fans

Ranger Suárez's rocky return to the Philadelphia Phillies rotation marked Taijuan Walker's official shift to the bullpen. While manager Rob Thomson reportedly didn't rule out the idea of a six-man group, the latter could serve a greater purpose for the team elsewhere.

Philadelphia mounted a vicious comeback to overcome a six-run deficit and force extra innings in their series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, the momentum was short-lived, considering José Alvarado allowed three runs in the top of the 10th. His efforts won't add to Philadelphia's MLB-leading eight blown saves, though they validate moving Walker into a role he's not familiar with.

Taijuan Walker might be the solution to the Phillies' brutal bullpen situation

Alvarado hasn't necessarily been the problem, but the Phillies have struggled to protect leads this season. While 215 of Walker's 223 appearances in the Majors have been as a starter, he presents Philly with an intriguing in-house solution. And given how many games they've seen slip out of their hands, fans presumably wouldn't fight the unconventional attempt to rectify the ongoing matter.

Boasting a 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across his 13-year career, Walker's always had swing-and-miss stuff. He can ring up batters at a solid rate, which is always a plus in tight contests. Moreover, his status as a proven commodity makes him a trustworthy option that Thomson and the Phillies can confidently turn to in the late stages.

Like Albert Einstein once said: "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results." Trotting out Orion Kerkering, Jordan Romano or Joe Ross, who have each cost Philly on multiple occasions, would fit that bill. Even if Walker won't be better, can he get any worse than it's been? It's worth finding out.

At this point, what do the Phillies have to lose? Their pitching woes, particularly in crucial moments, have prevented them from catching the New York Mets atop the National League East. And if Thomson and Co. don't act fast enough, they may bury themselves in a hole they can't dig out of.