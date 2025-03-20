Taijuan Walker spring training momentum comes to screeching halt thanks to boo-worthy start

Last season was an unmitigated disaster for Taijuan Walker.

The former All-Star battled through multiple injuries to appear in 19 games (15 starts) for the Philadelphia Phillies. He was sensationally bad. It was almost appointment TV watching him get rocked every fifth game, especially for those with a bone to pick against the Phillies. He finished with an impossibly bad 7.10 ERA, giving up 107 hits and 37 walks in just 83.2 innings. Approximately 22.5 percent of those hits resulted in home runs (24).

By season's end, the 32-year-old was excised from the rotation and banished to the roster fringe. There was genuine hope that Philly might find a way to move on, or at least to demote Walker going into 2025. That said, he's also making $18 million a year through 2026, which complicates the situation. No team is trading for Walker without significant incentive.

So, he's still around, and he's not completely out of sight. In fact, it has been a pretty visible spring for Walker, who is attempting to author his comeback narrative after what sounds like a rigorous offseason of training to get back up to speed. He velocity is peaking in the 93-94 MPH range, and he has actually put together a few solid outings.

Any emerging hope or even passive acceptance of Walker's return to form bit the dust on Wednesday, however. The righty was pummeled by the New York Yankees in what feels like an all-too-familiar outcome these days.

Taijuan Walker today: 3.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K. Allowed 3 home runs. Max velo 93.9 mph.



Walker’s spring ERA is 6.92.pic.twitter.com/PKZ0CTZs8Y — John Foley (@2008Philz) March 19, 2025

Taijuan Walker's Spring Training stinker puts Phillies role in doubt

Walker went 3.2 innings in Clearwater, coughing up nine hits, two walks, and six earned runs. A third of those hits landed on the other side of the outfield fence. Yes, three home runs. His max velocity was 93.9 — the slimmest of silver linings ever — but it felt uncomfortably like last season for Walker, who just couldn't miss bats or keep the ball out of the gaps.

So bad was Walker's performance that the boo birds came out in Clearwater, Florida... in Grapefruit League action. These games mean absolutely nothing in the grand scheme of things, so it takes a singularly bad performance to rile up fans, many of whom are probably on vacation to enjoy their favorite baseball team. Walker harshed the vibes.

Many, many boos in Clearwater during an actual Grapefruit League game as Taijuan Walker was removed. He's had a good spring until today. The Yankees hit him hard. He's going to be in the bullpen to begin the season. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) March 19, 2025

Walker is going to be on the Opening Day roster. That still feels like a lock, especially after a few more promising performances prior to Wednesday's meltdown. It also helps that he's one of Philadelphia's most expensive pieces, and therefore Rob Thomson and Dave Dombrowski have every incentive to milk whatever value is left.

Odds are Walker will operate in a low-leverage, long relief role, absorbing innings of lesser consequence while potentially handling the occasional start if injuries pile up. It will be fascinating to see who emerges as the next in line behind Philly's loaded starting rotation. Walker has long been a starter, but the Phillies also inked swingman Joe Ross, presumably so Walker was not forced into a role beyond his capacity. Finishing spring training with a 6.92 ERA, Walker didn't end up making the best case for any substantial, important innings.

The Phillies roster is in a good spot as Opening Day approaches, but Walker continues to hang over the pitching staff like a black cloud. They just can't get rid of him, and his presence threatens to sabotage Philly sooner than later.