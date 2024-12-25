Brutal Tank Dell injury update could force Texans’ hand with Stefon Diggs’ future
By Lior Lampert
Somehow, the news surrounding Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell's gruesome knee injury keeps worsening. He was already ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign, but his status for 2025 (and potentially beyond) is officially in danger.
Dell tore the ACL, LCL and MCL in his dislocated left kneecap and also sustained additional meniscus damage. Unfortunately, the severity of the matter means he faces an incredibly long and ostensibly improbable road to recovery. Not only will the talented second-year wideout be out for this season, but his absence will presumably extend through 2025 -- and possibly beyond.
The devastating diagnosis is potentially career-altering for Dell, especially considering he fractured his left fibula as a rookie in 2023. Even when/if the 25-year-old eventually returns, it's hard to envision him regaining pre-injury form. His uncertain status may prompt Houston to adjust accordingly, specifically regarding fellow Texans pass-catcher Stefon Diggs' future with the franchise.
Diggs is slated for free agency after this league year. Nonetheless, Dell's tragic health situation creates a long-term void in the team's receiving corps, which they can fill à la the former.
Houston acquired Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills last offseason. Upon doing so, he and the Texans agreed to restructure his contract, voiding the final three years of the deal. The revised pact meant the four-time Pro Bowler would play on an expiring salary this season, effectively bet on himself.
It's unclear whether the Texans intended to retain Diggs before Dell got hurt or viewed him as a rental. But frankly, it doesn't matter at this point. The circumstances have changed, meaning Houston's priors can be tossed out the window.
Suddenly, the Texans need Diggs more than ever, giving him plenty of leverage in looming extension talks. Yet, notably, he's also recovering from a season-ending knee ailment. His torn ACL could level the playing field in negotiations.
Considering Diggs is 31 and rehabbing from a serious ailment, the Texans may be wary of giving into his presumably lofty financial demands. However, beggars can't be choosers. Dell's dubious standing in Houston might force the front office to be more open-minded.