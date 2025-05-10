Tarik Skubal is making the AL Cy Young race look like a joke

The Detroit Tigers continue to fly under the radar as MLB's least appreciated contender. The American League feels especially wide open this season, but folks don't seem open to the idea of Detroit as a real World Series threat. Maybe the biggest World Series threat in the entire league.

A small market and relatively low payroll has kept the Tigers from stacking up to the likes of New York and Boston at the MLB box office. In terms of talent and connectivity, however, few teams can match what Detroit has going.

It starts, to the surprise of no one, with Tarik Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young and the current frontrunner to win baseball's highest pitching honor again. He made his strongest case to date on Friday with a gorgeous two-hit, one-run outing against the Texas Rangers.

Skubal made a bit of history along the way. He is now the first MLB pitcher since ERA became an official stat in 1913 to record 50-plus strikeouts, one or fewer walks and a sub-1.00 ERA over a six-start span.

Tarik Skubal of the @tigers is the only MLB pitcher to have 50+ strikeouts, no more than 1 walk and an ERA under 1.00 over a 6-start span (since ERA became an official stat in both leagues in 1913). pic.twitter.com/Rd4XOcL4Th — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 10, 2025

He finished Friday's showdown against Texas with 12 strikeouts in seven innings. He gave up two hits and a HBP in the sixth inning, which led to a run, but was otherwise perfect.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Tarik Skubal achieves MLB history as dominant start continues for Tigers

Skubal is once again in the driver's seat to win the AL Cy Young award. It's exceedingly uncommon to win the award twice in a row and there's a lot of season left, but who else can challenge him right now? There are plenty of aces in the American League. Max Fried has been especially strong for the Yankees. But if the campaign ended today, Skubal would win going away.

Through an AL-leading eight starts, Skubal leads the pack with 60 strikeouts in 47.2 innings. He has a 2.08 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP, with a strikeout rate in the 93rd percentile and a walk rate in the 98th percentile.

The hard-throwing southpaw keeps getting better. There isn't a more poised MLB pitcher in high-pressure situations. He handles every inning like a closer in a one-run World Series game. He's pitching out of jams and leaving the majority of hitters in the dust. He racked up 32 whiffs on 96 pitches in Friday's demolition of the Rangers. Just comical.

What makes Detroit so special is that it's not a one-man show. The Tigers are blessed with five postseason-level arms in the rotation. Top prospect Jackson Jobe is the No. 5 starter right now; he has not been perfect, but the high-level stuff leaves plenty of room to grow as the season progresses and he settles in.

The Tigers are enjoying a breakout season from Spencer Torkelson, with a lineup that feels more potent than it has been in years — in well over a decade, to be frank. Last season was the arrival for this Tigers squad. Their first postseason appearance in a generation. Now, Detroit is proving that it is here to stay. AJ Hinch is a wizard in the dugout, perfectly executing his bullpen strategy and manipulating matchups at the plate better than any manager in MLB.

With Skubal leading the charge, Detroit feels like a team that can legitimately go all the way.