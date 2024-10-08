Tarik Skubal's mom was the only one unhappy with his performance in Game 2
By Thomas Erbe
If you are rooting for the magical run the Detroit Tigers are on, you thought Tarik Skubal did no wrong on Monday afternoon. He made quick work of the Cleveland Guardians in his second career playoff outing. The Cleveland Faithful were pretty upset about it. But no one was more upset than Skubal's mom.
Skubal needed 92 pitches to get through seven more shutout innings of brilliant baseball. The offense did not score until the final frame, so he did not pick up the win. But his eight strikeouts and only three hits surrendered undoubtedly set them up for success.
As everyone sat and watched in awe of his control, Skubal became more fired up after every out registered. After the Guardians were finally able to get on base and threatening to end his shutout bid in the fifth inning, Skubal quickly ended any hope of a run with a double play.
As Skubal came off the mound, he was about as fired up as anyone could get. The once erupting crowd became quiet as he screamed some choice words to the dans in Cleveland. Most Tigers fans loved it, but one very important one was not happy.
Tarik Skubal's mom was not having it with the profanity on national television
Unfortunately for Tarik Skubal, his mom was watching his every pitch on Monday. You'd think she'd be proud of what her son was accomplishing in just his second postseason start. She probably was for the first half of it. Then, he yelled at the crowd.
Anytime a mother adds a child's middle name to their first, followed by an exclamation point, there are only two possibilities. They're either excited about a significant life moment or accomplishment. Or, you're in big, big trouble. This feels like the latter.
Thirteen innings of shutout baseball in the playoffs has to earn Skubal some kind of leeway here. The postseason is known to increase emotions in many ways. Skubal's use of words in a big moment is way more acceptable than other things.