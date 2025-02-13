Team Canada lose key defenseman to injury after 4 Nations Face-Off opener
By Austen Bundy
Despite the thrilling 4-3 overtime win over Sweden to open up the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, Team Canada lost one of its key members to injury.
Defenseman Shea Theodore, who plays for the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL, took a hard hit from Sweden's Adrian Kempe along the boards in the second period and was seen grimacing on the bench before heading to the locker room.
Team Canada coach Jon Cooper confirmed to reporters in his post-game news conference that Theodore would miss the remainder of the tournament, calling it "a big blow" to his squad.
"That's a tough one to swallow," he said. "It's heartbreaking for the kid."
Vegas fans are probably cursing the name of NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and the very idea of the 4 Nations Face-Off right now. It's unclear how much time Theodore might miss once the league resumes play after Feb. 20, but it could be a big blow to the team sitting second in the Pacific Division currently.
Ice-side reporter Jackie Redmond confirmed Theodore received x-rays during the second period, meaning whatever injury he did suffer was serious in nature.
Team Canada will have to play the remainder of the tournament with just six defenseman on its roster. That's enough to field a full squad but it leaves the team no room for error and a mindset to avoid injuries at all cost. That could impact how it strategizes and plays against upcoming opponents in Team USA and Finland.
Canada earned two out of a possible three points from Wednesday's opener, leading the table over now-second place Sweden (one point). Team USA and Finland will play Thursday at 8pm ET to complete the first cycle of round-robin play.