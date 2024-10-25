3 teams that should already consider entering the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes
Just two days into the NBA season, and some teams are already setting their sights on the 2025 NBA Draft.
Many franchises throughout the league are eyeing the 2025 NBA Draft to land Cooper Flagg, the highly touted prospect who will spend his first year with Duke.
Many around the league believe the versatile forward is a potential generational talent and for great reason. He was electric during his time at Montverde Academy and his elite level of play should carry into his freshman season at Duke, where he is likely to continue dominating.
Here are the teams and fans who may be keeping their eye on Cooper Flagg as he progresses throughout what might be his lone year at Duke.
Brooklyn Nets
After hitting the reset button in the offseason, the Brooklyn Nets cemented themselves as early favorites in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
The Nets traded their star forward, Mikal Bridges, to the New York Knicks sending their leading scorer and best player across the bridge and could be looking at a stinker of the season without the star swingman. They still have plenty of moves to make if they want to be real players in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
They still have some talent on their roster that would likely win them some games this season, such as Ben Simmons, Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas. With some possible trades throughout the season, they could really bottom out.
The idea of Flagg landing in New York City should be very compelling. The bright lights of the NBA's biggest stage could offer the perfect platform for the dynamic forward and the thought of the Nets getting the next generational superstar feels poetic.
Portland Trail Blazers
After an abysmal 2023-24 season, the Portland Trail Blazers are back in the mix, hoping the ping-pong balls will fall in their favor to bring Flagg to Rip-City.
Since trading long-time superstar Damian Lillard, the Blazers have been trending downward. Their season opener, a blowout against the Golden State Warriors, didn't give Blazers fans much hope and may be an early indicator that the franchise may again be in the running for the No.1 overall pick in next year's draft.
Last year's draft selection, No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson, struggled with injury but still has fantastic upside and would make a great partner for Flagg as the Blazers look to reset.
Flagg in Portland may not sound as glamorous as in New York. However, the Blazers have a passionate fan base and have put together a fun, young, and competitive roster that could be a superstar away from taking the next step.
Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards fans won't have much to cheer for this season. After finishing a putrid 15-67 last season, the Wizards were contenders for the No.1 overall pick in 2024, landing No. 2, taking Alex Sarr. The Wizards find themselves in the running for the No.1 once again.
While they have a plethora of young talent throughout their roster, it's not enough to win or compete at a high level. Despite having Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, who are former champions, this roster lacks the depth and star power to turn things around.
Flagg could be that guy who begins that turnaround for the Wizards.