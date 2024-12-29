Tee Higgins gives Bengals more reason to reconsider looming free agency
By Lior Lampert
Entering unrestricted free agency this offseason, Tee Higgins' lofty financial demands look more plausible with each passing game. Yet, the question remains: Will the Cincinnati Bengals be the ones to pay him?
If Higgins' monster showing in Cincinnati's critical Week 17 victory over the Denver Broncos is any indication, the Bengals may want to open their wallets. He went berserk, hauling in 11 of 12 targets for 131 yards and three touchdowns, including the walk-off score in overtime:
Notably, Higgins made a 31-yard catch on the play prior that got him and the Bengals near the goal line. Even with an unquestioned alpha wideout like Ja'Marr Chase omnipresent, the former is someone quarterback Joe Burrow trusts in crunch time. If he hadn't done so before, this performance should prove his importance to Cincy's scoring unit and overall operation.
Tee Higgins gives Bengals more reason to consider re-signing WR
Higgins rose to the occasion at a pivotal moment in Cincinnati's 2024 campaign. He erupted in a contest the Bengals needed to win to keep their playoff hopes alive, posting arguably the best single-game effort of his career. What more must team owner Mike Brown see?
Moreover, not only did Higgins come up clutch, but he did so despite being listed on the Bengals injury report with ankle and knee ailments. The 2020 second-round pick was banged up to the extent that ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had to express "optimism" about his status against Denver. Be that as it may, Cincinnati wouldn't have won without him.
Turning 26 in January, Higgins is continuously improving and is firmly in the prime of his career. He boasts a combination of pedigree, age and upward trajectory that rarely hit the open market, meaning there will be no shortage of suitors. But the Bengals would be wise to pony up and lock down their unstoppable trio of him, Chase and Burrow.
Of course, Chase's impending contract situation complicates matters between Higgins and the Bengals. Cincinnati is reportedly willing to "bend over backwards" to sign the former to a long-term extension. Nonetheless, what does that mean for the latter?
Regardless, Higgins is well within his right to seek a payday representative of an elite NFL receiver -- because that's what he is. The Bengals were reminded that the standout pass-catcher is incredibly valuable and should file this game away for future reference.