Sure seems like Tee Higgins sent a Patriots SOS with Bengals vague warning

Whether or not the Cincinnati Bengals decide to give Tee Higgins the franchise tag or a long-term deal is largely dependent on how much it will cost. Bengals owner Mike Brown is notoriously cheap, even if he talks a big game. Brown signed quarterback Joe Burrow to a behemoth extension because he is the face of the franchise, but Higgins is the team's No. 2 wide receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase. Is he really worth a similar investment?

If the Bengals franchise tag Higgins again for the 2025-26 season, it would cost them over $26 million. Cincinnati also wants to extend Chase this offseason, and perhaps pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. Burrow has warned the Bengals front office to pay up or shut up, and there are plenty of mouths to feed.

“He’s a great player and a guy that does everything the right way and works really hard for it," Burrow said of Higgins. “When you have a guy like that, you just can’t let him get out of the building. He’s a one-of-a-kind person, a one-of-a-kind player and one that we really count on and is an integral part of what we do around here. So hopefully we can make that happen.”

Burrow has doubled and tripled down on this take, and he is not wrong. As currently constructed Cincinnati has an elite offense but could use some help defensively. That is inherently the problem. How can the Bengals improve if most of their financial resources are invested only in their strengths?

Tee Higgins calls the Cincinnati Bengals bluff

Higgins sent out a simple, yet vague social media post on Tuesday night, perhaps alluding to his coming free agency.

🧢 — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) February 26, 2025

If you're old like me, you probably think Higgins just sent over a hat. What Higgins actually means is 'cap', or that someone in his life – the Bengals, maybe? – have been fake or dishonest. That is not what Burrow was hoping for when he vouched for the wide receiver just a few weeks ago. Higgins was likely calling cap on a statement from Bengals GM Duke Tobin at the NFL Combine.

"Our preference with Tee Higgins is to do a long-term agreement. Always has been, it continues to be, and we'll work hard to get that done," Tobin said. "I'm optimistic until there's reason not to be, and I've always been optimistic with Tee."

So much for that.

New England Patriots eagerly awaiting Tee Higgins free agency

If the 26-year-old reaches free agency, he will have plenty of suitors, and none more aggressive than the New England Patriots. The Pats have been connected to Higgins since the season ended, and are searching far and wide for weapons to add to their arsenal. Drake Maye is a young, capable passer oozing with potential, but he will not realize the best version of himself as a player without the necessary supporting cast. That is where Higgins comes in.

New England's receiving corps is lacking as of this writing. Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk and Co. have the makings of secondary weapons behind a player the caliber of Higgins. Consider Mike Vrabel and New England extremely interested.