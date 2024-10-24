Temwa Chawinga's path to breaking NWSL records
Temwa Chawinga is no stranger to breaking records.
Before breaking the single-season scoring record in the NWSL, Chawinga played around the world for various clubs and worked to become the captain of Malawi's national team. Now, with the KC Current making it into the revamped NWSL postseason, Chawinga has an opportunity to cement her legacy as a great scorer and a league champion.
Chawinga's path to professional soccer
Chawinga and her sister Tabitha, who plays for Lyon in France, take being from Malawi and representing it on the international stage very seriously. The sisters are the only players from Malawi who play professionally outside of Africa. In an interview with SHE Scores Bangers, Chawinga shared her experiences growing up, where her mother would try to stop them from playing soccer.
"When we [Tabitha & I ] started playing…my mom told us not to play, and that soccer was not for girls,” Chawinga said in July 2024.
Still, Chawinga and her sister continued to find time to play. They both ended up on the same team in Sweden. Over the course of her two seasons in Sweden and three seasons in China, Chawinga put together some unbelievable scoring, putting up almost a point per game at each club.
Malawi National Team
Chawinga has found success with the Malawi National Team. She was named captain in 2023 ahead of the COSAFA Women's Championship tournament, where the country won its first-ever title. Chawinga won the Golden Boot for the tournament, beating out Zambia's Barbra Banda for the trophy. She scored nine goals in the tournament.
“If I took the decision of what my parents said, I wouldn’t be playing soccer. But I left behind what they had to say and just continued playing, and now I’m here,” Chawinga said to SHE Scores Bangers. “I’m happy to know my mum is very happy to see the way my sister and I are performing, and what we are doing outside of Malawi.”
Joining KC
Chawinga joined the KC Current before the 2024 season. Most players take time to adjust to their new teammates and environment, Chawinga was ready to go from the jump, and settled into the club's dynamic smoothly.
“It's not been very difficult for me to settle in because of the way people have treated me. We have a good coach, good players, and nice staff that made it easy to settle in the league,” Chawinga said in July. “I’m very grateful. They have helped a lot in training and I am able to be who I am.”
Before even joining the club, Chawinga was the world's leading goalscorer, male or female, with 63 goals in 2023. She was the first person from Africa to accomplish the feat.
With her extensive and powerful resume, KC knew they had picked up an incredible talent. In her first season in the NWSL, Chawinga has scored a goal against every club in the league and broke the single-season scoring record previously held by Australian superstar Sam Kerr from her 2019 campaign with Chicago.
She is now in the conversation to win the NWSL Golden Boot. As KC looks to win their first NWSL title, Chawinga's remarkable season will be a big part of their legacy as the club continues to grow.