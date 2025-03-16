Tennessee Bracketology update: Vols can kiss No. 1 seed goodbye after loss to Florida

In the end, Tennessee just ran into a buzzsaw. These Vols showed incredible heart over the last few days in Nashville, holding off a hot Texas team before toppling top-seeded Auburn to reach their first SEC Tournament final since cutting down the nets back in 2022. It set up a blockbuster matchup with the No. 2 seed Florida, two heavyweights going at it with a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament potentially on the line.

But give the Gators credit: In a physical game that featured some, uh, questionable officiating in both directions, Florida kept its cool, keeping the Vols at arm's length for most of the second half en route to an 86-77 victory. With the win, Todd Golden's team has staked its claim to the one line on Selection Sunday, and maybe even the top overall seed given their wins over Alabama (twice), Florida and Auburn. For Tennessee, meanwhile, it's looking like Sunday's loss will knock them down a seed line.

Tennessee Bracketology: SEC Tournament loss all but seals a No. 2 seed

ESPN's Joe Lunardi controversially had Tennessee stuck as a No. 2 seed regardless of what happened Sunday, arguing that Florida's overall body of work rendered the conference title game irrelevant. While we question whether that would've actually held true, the Gators made it a moot point by taking care of business in Nashville.

If they weren't already, the Vols are now destined for the two line, where they'll more than likely be the No. 5 overall seed and wind up close to home in the Midwest region. Tennessee's resume doesn't quite matchup with Florida's, Duke's, Auburn's or Houston's, but it's also clearly a cut above just about everyone else in the country, settling in with the likes of Alabama, St. John's and Michigan State. Wisconsin still has a chance to crash this party in the Big Ten title game, but even if they did, it's hard to imagine that the Vols would be the team on the chopping block.

What does that mean for Tennessee's draw? Houston seems all but certain to be the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region, as either Florida or Auburn will play in the South and Duke will get the East. (Plus, the committee won't be wild about having the top two seeds in any given region come out of the same conference.)

A potential Elite Eight matchup between the Vols and Cougars would be among the most intense, defensive-minded battles possible, especially on the perimeter between Zakai Zeigler and LJ Cryer. Houston is second in the country in defensive efficiency, while Tennessee sits right behind them in third.