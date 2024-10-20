Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes, for once, don’t hang on offense
You just had this feeling with the game in flux, the Tennessee defense was going to make the play to knock off Alabama. The way the game had gone and the way Tennessee’s defense had played on Saturday, there wasn’t a chance they were giving up a game-tying score.
Will Brooks game-sealing interception proved one thing for the Volunteers, their defense could very well be the reason they reach the College Football Playoff.
The Vols defense held Alabama to just seven points at halftime and two touchdowns total. If it weren’t for their offense's inability to score for much of the game until the second half, they could have blown Alabama out. That’s how good the defense looked.
This is the game you look back at as Josh Heupel and you’re thankful your defense showed up. It’s also the game you use to motivate your defense from now until the end of the season. Because if the Tennessee defense plays like this the rest of the season, there’s no doubt they’ll be a College Football Playoff team.
Alabama is latest victim of Tennessee’s stingy defense
There’s been a lot of talk about Tennessee’s offense coming into the Alabama game. They started the season hanging 50-plus points in each of the first three games. Nico Iamaleava was undoubtedly a Heisman Trophy candidate and the Volunteers were rolling. Then SEC play started and the offense stalled out.
But the defense remained a stalwart.
Despite the offense only averaging just over 21 points per game in conference play, the defense has allowed 15 points against Oklahoma and 17 points in the last two weeks. Even in the loss to Arkansas, the Volunteers only allowed 19 points.
During SEC play, the Vols have forced seven turnovers, including two interceptions against Alabama on Saturday. The door is wide open for the College Football Playoff, but beware because Tennessee’s defense may be coming through to plug up any gaps.
The phrase, “Defense wins championships” couldn’t be more relevant for these Volunteers. It might be the reason they can win a championship this season.