Tennessee DB and Ohio State transfer gives Buckeyes fans way too much ammo
The Tennessee Volunteers and Ohio State Buckeyes are facing off in a offensive showcase and one Volunteers defensive playmaker has thrown a shot at their former team ahead of the matchup.
As noted by Andy Anders of Eleven Warriors, former Ohio State Buckeyes-turned-Tennessee safety Andre Turrentine told reporters that he is "not quite the same level of intensity as an SEC school".
Ohio State is looking to get their act together after losing to their rivalry game Michigan on the road. Despite playing their hated rival, "The Game" was clearly one that they should won this year with the Wolverines barely able to win the required six-games for bowl eligibility before the matchup. Ohio State coach Ryan Day is on the hot seat with his time management being a huge reason behind his possible red slip.
Tennessee, on the other hand heads into this matchup with a season that highly resembles making a non-playoff NY6 in the BCS or four-team tournament. The offense has looked extremely explosive this season with them having a top-notch offense with a defense that leads the way for the program only allowing the fourth-least points per game (14.9 points per game).
While the front-seven has been the show-stealer, it's clear that the Volunteers pass secondary is solid this season with Turrentine's play being apart of their success. As the Buckeyes and Volunteers face off in what will be a offensive showcase, it's clear that both programs secondary will be the difference in which team advances to the Rose Bowl against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
Former Ohio State transfer turned Tennessee DB play could come up big in first round matchup
Considering Will Howard is coming off an extremely poor performance against Michigan, it's fair to say that the Volunteers secondary could end up getting a leg-up and get the ball back for Nico Iamaleava's offense. With both offensives being lethal, it's likely that both teams will score at least 20 points.
While Turrentine has confidence about playing on the road, it's obvious as day that antagonizing fans before a elimination game is not a good idea. In all reality, this comment highlights the student-athlete's immaturity with this comment likely having no upside towards the team being able to beat the Buckeyes next Saturday.
Whether this comment antagonizes Ohio State fans in the Shoe is yet to be seen but it's clear that the former Buckeye has no fears about facing off against his former team.