Tennessee's one desperate Nico Iamaleava backup plan comes with a major catch

The Tennessee Volunteers finally got over the hump and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history in 2024. The Volunteers' 10-3 season was their first double-digit win campaign since 2022 and quarterback Nico Iamaleava was one of the biggest factors behind that success. If they want to do it again now, they'll have to do it without their starting quarterback.

After reports that Iamaleava and the Vols were negotiating his NIL contract with the quarterback holding in for the final spring practice in Knoxville ahead of Saturday's spring game, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Saturday that Tennessee is moving on from the former 5-star passer.

Sources: Tennessee is moving on from starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel informed the team of the decision at a team meeting this morning. Iamaleava missed meetings and practice on Friday, which was the driver of this decision. pic.twitter.com/BsdhJMDXiz — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 12, 2025

Despite falling 42-17 in the first round of the CFP to Ohio State, Tennessee was poised to be one of the teams to beat in the SEC next season with Iamaleava leading the way as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. However, the school's prospects past his tenure aren't promising to continue pursuing those lofty goals.

On Friday, it was first reported that Iamaleava is holding out of the team's spring game over a name, image, and likeness issue. That left uncertainty for the Vols but Saturday's decision at least offers some form of clarity. Unfortunately, it probably also leaves Tennessee scrambling.

Head coach Josh Heupel has four other quarterbacks on his roster but two of them will graduate out after 2025 and the other two are freshmen with little experience. So, what can he do to ensure the longevity of his program doesn't hinge on Iamaleava's legacy? Perhaps call one player still in the transfer portal.

Could Jaden Rashada save Tennessee's future in the SEC?

Transfer QB Jaden Rashada is expected to depart from Kirby Smart's program in Athens, Georgia. The former Florida, Arizona State and Bulldog signal caller reportedly was in contact with UConn, Tulane and Western Kentucky earlier in April, per On3 Sports, but could a call from Knoxville be a potential game changer?

Rashada, 21, is still considered a freshman after only playing three games for the Sun Devils in 2023 (485 passing yards, four TDs, three INTs). He never saw the field for either Florida or Georgia and has had a colorful path between past schools involving NIL disputes. The spring transfer portal opens on April 16 but Rashada wouldn't be eligible to play for the Volunteers until 2026 due to SEC transfer restrictions.

Heupel would have to look past that but given the fact his roster only has two seniors and two freshmen passers with little starting experience, he may consider turning to Rashada for backup (pun intended).

Rashada needs a fresh start (despite having two in as many years) and Tennessee can't rely on the likes of Ryan Damron and Jake Merklinger to take the reins once Iamaleava presumably takes off for the NFL next year.