Tennessee QB transfer target pulls the plug on Vols pursuit: Who's next?

The Tennessee Volunteers need a new quarterback, but it won't be TCU's Josh Hoover.

Some linked the 6-foot-1, 206-pound junior to the Vols as a potential replacement for Nico Iamaleava. However, on Wednesday, his representatives told Pete Nakos of On3 that Hooker is staying put.

For the Horned Frogs, that's a welcome development. After a promising freshman campaign, Hoover took a big step forward in 2024. He had 27 touchdowns to 11 interceptions as a sophomore, throwing for 3,949 yards and maintaining a 151.13 passer rating. He's expected to build on that 9-4 season in 2025.

NEW: TCU QB Josh Hoover will NOT enter the Transfer Portal amidst rumors of being a possible target for Tennessee, @PeteNakos_ reports🐸https://t.co/Lh49ugX3R6 pic.twitter.com/M0869ryVaM — On3 (@On3sports) April 16, 2025

It's possible it cost TCU a bump in NIL to keep Hoover in place, but that's worth it compared to the position Tennessee finds themselves.

So what's next for Josh Heupel and company?

Tennessee QB search looks wide open after Josh Hoover passes

Tenneseee could complete the swap deal with UCLA, picking up Joey Aguilar. The former Appalachian State quarterback needs a new home after being displaced by Iamaleava in Westwood.

Luring someone like Sam Leavitt from Arizona State would be the ultimate win. His name has been thrown out there on social media as an option for the Vols. To be honest, that feels like a stretch. His name may look close to "Leave It" but I can't imagine Leavitt ditches Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils after a playoff run.

Others could be enticed, though. Might Kansas State's Avery Johnson or Georgia Tech's Haynes King seek a pay raise? Do Iowa State's Rocco Becht or Baylor's Sawyer Robertson see greater opportunities in Tennessee? It feels more likely those quarterbacks leverage the Volunteers' interest into better deals for themselves rather than make the leap.

Heupel could also sniff around the quarterbacks who finish second best in QB battles across the country. Kalen DeBoer hasn't made it official, but anyone with eyes watching Alabama's spring game could see Ty Simpson has Austin Mack beat. Mack's got talent. He wouldn't be the worst option, though settling for a passer who lost a battle elsewhere is inherently uninspiring.

Georgia's Ryan Puglisi is off the table as he seems content to sit behind Gunner Stockton for the time being. Maybe that could change with a more enticing offering.

The battles at Notre Dame and Ohio State are intriguing and complicated. For the Irish, Steve Angeli and CJ Carr appear to be neck-and-neck. Convincing one or the other to exit that competition ahead of fall camp may be tough. The Buckeyes have a similar dynamic, though it seems more likely Julian Sayin will edge ahead of Lincoln Kienholz. Would Kienholz cede the opportunity and leave for Knoxville?

Suffice it to say, Tennessee has a lot of options, not all of them viable or exciting.