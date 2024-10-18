Tennessee has a chance to ruin Alabama’s season with one possible outcome
As the Alabama Crimson Tide try not to look hungover for the third straight week after beating top-ranked Georgia, it's clear that the Tennessee Volunteers have a chance to ruin their season with a win over them this week.
Kalen DeBoer's squad has struggled in recent weeks, suffering a loss to Vanderbilt and barely beating South Carolina a week ago. While no week in the SEC is easy, it's clear that Alabama has made a lot of offensive mistakes that would likely not incur under a more polished squad. Both of these programs head into this game with marquee QBs who haven't been able to produce in recent weeks.
Despite poorish play in recent weeks, Jalen Milroe and Nico Iamaleava have had strong seasons with Milroe throwing for 1,483 yards and 12 TDs. Iamaleava, a freshman, has Volunteers fans especially excited about their future having thrown for 1219 yards and 7 TDs.
Both teams already have one loss on the season, and an SEC title may not be achievable for either squad if they lose another game. As the Volunteers get ready to welcome the Tide to their house, it's clear that Iamaleava's offense can ruin Alabama's season with a win at home.
Although Tennessee could destabilize the Tide's season with a win this week, it's unclear if the Volunteers are up to the task as they are undergoing their own issues. The Volunteers have struggled in the last two weeks, losing against Arkansas and barely beating Florida.
While the Volunteers could make a bowl game this season, it's clear that neither of these teams are true title contenders or anything close. With that in mind, it's hard to find a world where Tennessee beats the Tide this week unless Josh Heupel's offense improves drastically.