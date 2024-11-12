Tennessee's playoff implications: What needs to happen for the Vols to make the CFP?
By Quinn Everts
Tennessee hasn't been one of the most talked about teams in college football this season. The Volunteers have just gone about their business week to week (aside from one bad game against Arkansas) and that business had led them to the top of the SEC.
Currently 8-1 and 5-1 in SEC play, Tennessee has a few different paths to the College Football Playoff, and they all involve the same core idea: don't lose to teams you should beat. With three games remaining on its schedule, Tennessee is getting closer to "lock" status as the season progresses.
Here's how Tennessee can clinch a Playoff spot.
Win all 3 remaining three regular season games
Simple as that. If Tennessee wins its next three games — versus Georgia, UTEP and Vanderbilt — then a CFP spot is all but secured. If Tennessee does win out, it will also make the SEC Championship Game, but the Vols could lose that game 100-0 and still make the Playoff.
Okay, 100-0 might be a little stretch, but you get the point. Of course Tennessee would still have motivation to win the SEC Championship Game — namely a top-four seed and a bye in the CFP — but its spot in the field wouldn't be in question if it enters that game 11-1.
Win two out of three remaining games and miss the SEC Championship altogether
Yes, this sounds odd. But if Tennessee finishes 10-2 and misses the SEC Championship Game (which is possible, as Texas A&M and Texas both only have one conference loss) there's still a high probability the Vols get into the field as an at-large team.
If Tennessee beats Georgia but loses to Vanderbilt, its win against Georgia will push it into the field. If Tennessee loses to Georgia but beats Vandy and UTEP, it still probably gets in because its only two losses would have come to Georgia and Arkansas — not horrible, especially with wins against Alabama and Vandy.
Interestingly, if Tennessee wins two of three but makes and loses the SEC Championship Game, the chances of making the Playoff drops drastically. If Tennessee loses a regular season game, the best-case scenario would be to then miss out on the championship game. No risk involved.
If Tennessee loses to UTEP then things went horribly wrong.
Win the SEC Championship Game
No matter what Tenessee's record looks like after the season, if the Vols win the SEC Championship Game, they will be in the College Football Playoffs. Simple as that.