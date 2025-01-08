Formerly-undefeated Tennessee Vols made the wrong kind of history in blowout loss to Florida
By Lior Lampert
Top-ranked Tennessee is undefeated no more. But the Volunteers didn't just suffer their first loss of the season at the hands of No. 8 Florida, the Gators dismantled them.
On a day when Florida shot merely 39.7 percent from the floor, they clobbered Tennessee 73-43. The Gators made up for the lackluster offensive efficiency with suffocating defense, limiting the Volunteers to 12 made attempts across 40 minutes of action.
The Gators put on a clinic, defeating the last unbeaten team in the nation. Head coach Todd Golden's crew put on a statement performance. Meanwhile, the same can't be said for Tennessee. The Vols etched their name in college basketball history -- for the wrong reasons.
Tennessee's 30-point loss marked the largest defeat by an AP No. 1 program since 1951 (h/t The Field of 68). Moreover, per the SEC Network, they're the first unbeaten top-ranked school to lose by 25-plus since 1968. Yet, somehow, it doesn't stop there for the Volunteers.
According to Opta Stats, Tennessee put itself in rarified air in the worst way possible. The Vols became the only Division I team this century to shoot as poorly as they did in a single game. Whether it was from beyond the arc, two-point range or at the charity stripe, they couldn't buy a bucket.
Numbers don't lie. We had to dig deep into the archives to find a stinker as bad as Tennessee's outing against Florida. The results of this pivotal conference showdown put both squads on notice, though for polar opposite reasons. Frankly, the Vols were chewed up and spit out by a hungry set of Gators who came ready to chomp,
After a crushing loss to No. 10 Kentucky, Florida bounced back tremendously. How they responded speaks volumes about their toughness, mental fortitude and belief in themselves and each other. The Gators compete at a high level on both ends of the court and will ostensibly be a force to be reckoned with in 2024-25.