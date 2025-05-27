Tennis royalty returned to give Rafael Nadal the French Open send-off he deserved

At the place where he had achieved 14 French Opens, the “King of Clay” got the heartfelt tribute he deserved in a ceremony where all those in attendance wore orange shirts that said, “Merci Rafa.” The shirts matched the color of the clay courts that Rafael Nadal had dominated for decades.

"Merci beaucoup," Nadal said in French, the emotion showing, according to Reuters. “I don't know where to start after playing on that court for the last 20 years, after enjoying, suffering, winning, losing and especially after having felt so many feelings every time I've had the chance to be here."

Roger Federer. Novak Djokovic. Andy Murray. They came too, they had to.

"After all these years fighting for everything, it's unbelievable how time changes the perspective of things," said an emotional Nadal, 38, according to the BBC.

"All the nerves, pressure, strange feelings when you see each other when you're rivals, it's completely different when you finish your career.

"We built amazing rivalries but I think in a good way, we fought hard for titles but were good colleagues and respected one another.

"It means a lot that you're all here. I really enjoyed a lot pushing myself to the limit every single day to compete with all of you," Nadal said to his greatest rivals.

Nadal had been there for Federer’s retirement two years ago, in the final day of the Laver Cup. The images of the two of them holding hands when the Swiss player was overwhelmed with emotion are now iconic.

For Rafa’s ceremony at Court Philippe-Chatrier, it was a poignantly emotional moment for the 22-grand slam winner. Thousands of fans, in “Merci Rafa” shirts that matched the clay below, filled the stands to honor the Spaniard’s unparalleled achievements. They watched a video montage of his career highlights, while the legendary player stood at a podium on the clay. Visibly moved, he thanked the individuals and his family who helped him achieve so much greatness.

“[Uncle] Toni, you’re the reason why I’m here. You dedicated a great part of your life to make me suffer, laugh and push my limits. It wasn’t easy but it was worth it. My infinite gratitude for all the sacrifices you made for me.”

Although many had guessed that they would appear, the presence of the rest of the Big Four—Federer, Djokovic and Murray—produced even more emotion from Nadal, who was visibly moved to tears when they appeared on the clay. The crowd of course erupted when the rest of the Fab Four walked onto Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“It’s completely different when you finish your career,” Nadal said during his speech, via the NY Post. “At the end, now, it’s all about being happy about everything that we achieved. At the end, all of us achieved our dreams. We became tennis players. Played in the most important stages of our careers.

“I think we built amazing rivalries but at the same time in a good way. We showed the world that we can fight as hard as possible, but being good colleagues and respect each other very well.”

The event also served as a gentle reminder of the closing of an era, perhaps the greatest tennis era of all time (or at least in my lifetime). Frequently referred to as the “Golden Age of Tennis,” three of the four titans that produced 69 grand slam wins (+ 6 gold medals, 8 total) have hung up their racquets.

"I didn't know, but I imagined they would come,” Nadal said during his press conference (he was back in the press room at Roland Garros!), via Reuters. “The agendas of people sometimes are difficult. But of course, they knew that they were going to make the day very special," Nadal added.

"Novak is playing here, so it's easier. But Andy and Roger coming meant a lot to me because they represent a very important part of my tennis career. In some ways we pushed each other to the limits. That's the truth.”

Only Djokovic remains active on the tour, but the farewell ceremony had him thinking about his own conclusion on the tennis circuit.

"Well, honestly I was thinking about my end of the road as well last night or yesterday when we were watching Rafa having his speech,” said 24-time grand slam winner Djokovic, via TennisNow.

“Particularly those moments when we were in the back room, the three of us, and I was talking to Federer and Murray about their good-byes and reminiscing and reflecting on the rivalries, and of course part of me is proud that I'm still there, that I'm still going, but at the same time, I was, and I still am a bit sad that they're all gone, because those guys were my greatest motivations of why I competed so intensely and for so long.”

The best part of Rafa’s celebration was saved for the very end, when FO tournament director, Amelie Mauresmo, presented him with his permanent place on the courts that have always been home for him, an eternal plaque at Philippe-Chatrier. Just like Rafa, I cried at this moment. Brava, Amelie, for such a perfect, touching tribute!

"Merci la France, merci Paris," Nadal said at the end of the ceremony.

The tribute matched the legend it celebrated perfectly: elegant, profound and humble. And what a treat it was to see his son, Rafa, Jr. hang out with his “tennis uncles.”

“I am discovering,” said Nadal, who turns 39 next week, “what really motivates me for this new life.”

The two-time Olympic Gold medalist still runs his successful Nadal Academy and is a prolific golfer. According to the Associated Press, he reflected on what the future holds for him.

“I am having fun. I don’t miss much tennis, because I feel that I [gave] all [of] what I had. I arrive at the day of today with the peace that I can’t be on court. My body doesn't allow me to be on court. So that’s all. I am ([at] peace,” he continued. “And now I am enjoying this new phase of my life, that I am sure [is] going to be less exciting than the tennis career.”

Rafael Nadal, a legend whose legacy at Roland Garros will likely stand the test of time.