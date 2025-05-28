Terry McLaurin just turned up the heat on the Commanders

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin didn't participate in Wednesday's voluntary OTA session as Washington is in the process of negotiating an extension with him. McLaurin is one of the key players that the Commanders are looking to extend after the star wide receiver is coming off an impressive 2024 season. As Riggo's Rag noted, it's unlike McLaurin to miss practice, even if it's voluntary.

"McLaurin isn't one for missing practice. He's a consummate professional and doesn't like letting his teammates down. But the NFL is a business above all else, so there is hesitancy from the player — perhaps coming from his representatives — to not risk any chance of getting injured while a lucrative extension is being negotiated," Dean Jones wrote.

Terry McLaurin has earned his payday after 2024 success

McLaurin played a key role in leading the Commanders to an NFC Championship appearance last season. He collected 1,096 receiving yards in the regular season, which was the fifth consecutive year that he has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards.

In the playoffs, McLaurin shined in the Commanders 45-31 upset win over the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. McLaurin collected four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in the upset win. In the Commanders 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, McLaurin had three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to his success in the regular season and the playoffs, McLaurin was selected to the Pro Bowl and was named second team All-Pro for the 2024 season.

When to expect an extension for Terry McLaurin

The Commanders added talent at the wide receiver position this offseason in hopes of taking that next step of reaching the Super Bowl in 2025 with quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm. Washington traded for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel in March, which many believe will have an impact on McLaurin's extension. The Commanders also added Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane in the fourth round of the draft this offseason.

Even with the addition of Samuel in March, the Commanders should extend McLaurin to a multi-year contract. His contributions at the wide receiver position will continue to provide second year quarterback Jayden Daniels with a weapon that he can rely on in the regular season and the playoffs.

The quarterback-to-wide-receiver connection between Daniels and McLaurin is the key for the Commanders to build the momentum off an NFC Championship appearance in 2024-25, with hopes of reaching the Super Bowl this year. Expect the Commanders and McLaurin to agree on an extension in June before the final preparations of training camp.