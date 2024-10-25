Tetairoa McMillan NFL Draft Scouting Report: Arizona star looks like best WR in draft
Tetairoa McMillan is having a dominant season out wide for the Arizona Wildcats, reminiscent of Mike Evans with his skill set. No wonder he's a highly-coveted NFL Draft prospect.
Through seven games, he has recorded 47 receptions for 780 yards and four touchdowns, with plenty of the season left to play.
McMillan is a 6-foot-5, 212-pound force on the field. Coming out of high school, he was rated as a consensus four-star recruit. He committed to Arizona in 2021 over Oregon, LSU, and more.
He's expected to be a first-round pick, as multiple offenses need a true X receiver in their system. His length is imposing, creating consistent mismatches due to his catch radius and ability to win against contest. Let's dive into the analysis below.
Tetairoa McMillan NFL Draft Bio:
Measurable Metric
Listed
Height:
6-foot-5
Weight:
212
Class:
Junior
Birthdate:
Apr. 5, 2003
Position:
Wide Receiver
Style:
Possession
Projected Draft Range:
Top 10
Grade:
Top 10
Tetairoa McMillan's Strength:
McMillan displays impressive hands due to very good hand-eye coordination, ball tracking, extension, and body control. He aggressively attacks the ball in front of his body and catches it even in contested situations, demonstrating impressive play strength while staying in bounds along the sideline.
Additionally, he excels at adjusting mid-route for passes thrown behind him or too high, showcasing his ability to high-point the ball effectively. His strong hands are a significant asset in the red zone, making him a true jump-ball threat.
McMillan has good vision and mental processing at the short to intermediate levels which is essential. This allows him to find a void and settle down with good body control and balance and to also come back when the quarterback is facing pressure or reworking his route. He also has solid leverage awareness to attack defensive backs' blind spots.
Good upfield burst, change of direction, balance, and foot speed also correlate to his effective RAC (Run After Catch) ability. Finally, he's a high-effort, willing blocker out wide who physically imposes his will on defenders.
Tetairoa McMillan's Weaknesses:
McMilan lacks top-end speed, limiting his ability as a vertical or deep threat at the next level. He needs to refine his movements to avoid wasting motion throughout his routes, allowing him to create more separation. There is room for him to develop and expand his route tree. He has an adequate release time, which often shows inconsistency in his tempo.
Summary:
Overall, for his size, McMillan is impressively athletic, with good flexibility that allows him to contort throughout his routes. His catch radius and physical abilities make him a mismatch as a true X receiver. He has the versatility and skill set to play both the Z and inside in the slot as well, which will generate a high volume of targets for him at the next level.
There is room for improvement in his game if he wants to be successful and become the next Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, and so on. That includes developing his route mechanics and tree along with his release package.
Due to his athleticism and physical attributes, McMillan is currently the best wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. He will thrive in a Pro-Style or West Coast system that primarily positions him at the X receiver position, allowing him to dominate at all levels of the field.
Tetairoa McMillan potential NFL Draft Fits:
2025 NFL Draft Fits
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Rams
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
Carolina Panthers