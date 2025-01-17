Texans 2025 playoff schedule: Game days, start times, opponents and more
A popular pick to fall in the wild card round, the Houston Texans were one of the most slept on teams in the NFL playoffs. They proved a lot of people wrong.
A win over the Los Angeles Chargers kept the Texans alive in the postseason. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and his teammates answered a whole lot of questions from their shakier-than-expected regular season.
As much as they were doubted before, they're even more doubted going into the divisional round.
Who will the Texans play next?
The Texans' divisional round opponent is the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who beat them 27-19 in Week 16.
The Chiefs also had a shaky regular-season but there was a major difference between Kansas City and Houston: Patrick Mahomes and company found a way to win even when they played poorly.
The Texans now have the unenviable task of halting that run of inexplicable luck. Doing so would end KC's hopes of a third-straight Super Bowl title. It would also make the NFL world take Houston a lot more seriously.
Beyond that, a win in the divisional round would send the Texans to their very first AFC Championship Game.
Houston will get their chance to shake up the playoff bracket on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Texans playoff schedule: Dates, times for every round
Date and Time
Playoff Round
Opponent
TV Channel
Saturday, Jan. 18, 4:30 p.m. ET
Divisional Round
Kansas City Chiefs
ABC/ESPN
Sunday, Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m. ET
AFC Championship
Winner of Ravens-Bills
CBS
Sunday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl
TBD
FOX
Beating the Chiefs on Saturday would be a huge achievement for the Texans. It would put them just one step away from their first ever Super Bowl appearance. But first they'd have to take on the winner of the Ravens and Bills divisional round game.
Houston lost to the Ravens 31-2 in a surprising Christmas Day rout. However, they took down the Bills in Week 5, 23-20.
If they were to make it through that game, a date with one of the Lions or Commanders or Eagles or Rams would await them.