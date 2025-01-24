Texans' Bobby Slowik decision could be worst-case scenario for Aaron Glenn, Jets
The Houston Texans shook up the football world on Friday afternoon, reportedly parting ways with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. This time last year, Slowik seemed like a rising star, getting serious consideration as a head coaching candidate after a great debut season with rookie QB CJ Stroud. But despite that initial success, and despite his years spent under Kyle Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers, it's hard to argue that Houston made the wrong call here.
The Texans' offense — and Stroud in particular — regressed badly in 2024, and while injuries up front and out wide certainly played a role in that, too often it seemed like Slowik didn't have any new solutions to his unit's same old problems. The pass protection plan didn't improve, the early-down runs remained the same, and DeMeco Ryans ultimately decided that he couldn't risk wasting another year of Stroud on a rookie deal.
Which is good news for the Texans, who should be as aggressive as possible this offseason. But it's not so good news for any other team in the NFL in search of an offensive coordinator — and the New York Jets in particular.
Texans now in great position to deny Jets their top OC candidate
In the days since New York tapped Aaron Glenn to be the team's next head coach, we've gained some clarity on just what Glenn is looking for in an offensive coordinator. Given the turmoil the Jets have experienced on that side of the ball in recent years, it's the most important hire Glenn will make this offseason, and it seems like one name has risen above the rest right now: Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Nick Caley, whom Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic dubbed "the favorite" on Friday.
Caley makes a ton of sense for New York; after working his way up the New England Patriots' coaching staff from 2015-2022, he's spent the last two years sitting under Rams head coach/schemelord Sean McVay, who's had nothing but glowing things to say about his work. Getting an up-and-coming coach who's learned from one of the best offensive minds in the league is a great way to kickstart things.
There's just one problem: Caley also makes a ton of sense for the Texans, who happened to interview him two years ago before eventually giving the job to Slowik. We know Caley is on Ryans' radar, and if Houston does in fact decide to pursue Caley, it's hard to see how the Jets might keep him from taking the Texans job. While New York has a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers at quarterback (and potentially shadow GM), Houston has Stroud on a rookie deal, along with weapons like Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs around him. In just about every way, the Texans offer a better environment for a first-time OC, and they could force Glenn to work a little further down his list of candidates.