Texans final 7-round mock draft projection: Can Houston fix its offensive line?

The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away and the Houston Texans head into it with serious question marks along the offensive line.

Will the team be able to answer any of those questions? With seven total picks including four in the first three rounds, the Texans should have opportunities to add talent to their line.

Here's our final 7-round mock draft projection for the Houston Texans.

Round 1, Pick 25: Josh Simmons (OT, Ohio State)

The interior of the offensive line was Houston's big need heading into the offseason, but trading away Laremy Tunsil has made it so that every position on the line could theoretically use an upgrade.

Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons is big and fast and should be able to fix a lot of Houston's issues slowing down the pass rush, assuming that he's healthy. Simmons saw his Ohio State career end early with a knee injury, so while the talent is there, the injury concerns are likely to push him farther down the draft board than his talent suggests. That's a win for Houston, which needs to take risks to fix its pass protection woes.

Round 2, Pick 58: Elic Ayomanor (WR, Stanford)

Houston has Nico Collins on one side of the field and Christian Kirk in the slot, but the team could use another outside receiver. Tank Dell's injury concerns make it too risky to count on him recovering and stepping back into a starting role.

Elic Ayomanor, a 6-foot-2 receiver out of Stanford, may be the answer for the Texans. While this receiver class feels like it lacks high-end options, using a late second on Ayomanor would be a strong use of draft capital. Ayomanor has shown upside as a route-runner and can make plays once the ball is in his hands. He has to clean up some drop issues and he's probably not going to be the vertical threat that C.J. Stroud might want, but he can be a positive contributor to this offense and fills an important need.

Round 3, Pick 79: Jared Wilson (C/G, Georgia)

Back to the offensive line! Georgia's Jared Wilson can play guard or center, though his NFL position is likely center. Houston had to move Juice Scruggs from center to guard last year and start Jarrett Patterson at center as the team struggled to figure out the interior of the line. Wilson's no sure thing, but he could theoretically add some stability to the line if Houston commits to playing him at center.

Round 3, Pick 89: Jordan Phillips (DL, Maryland)

Houston has Sheldon Rankins now to start on the defensive line, but the team could use talent next to him. The 318-pound Jordan Phillips would provide useful size next to Rankins and increase the upside of Houston's interior defense.

The team has the edges figured out, but needs to create pressure up the gut more consistently. Phillips doesn't necessarily do that as he had no sacks in college, but he can occupy defenders and open space for either Rankins or a blitzing middle linebacker to go up the middle.

Round 5, Pick 166: Luke Kandra (G, Cincinnati)

Could a fifth-rounder start on Houston's offensive line? Maybe, considering how bad things were last year and how free agency didn't really address the position in a great way.

Cincinnati's Luke Kandra isn't very athletic, but if Houston just needs a strong player who can battle for a starting spot at one of the guard positions, Kandra in the fifth round isn't a bad way to go after that role. He doesn't move as well as the team might hope, but betting on his strength seems like a good call.

Round 7, Pick 236: Raheim Sanders (RB, South Carolina)

This is all about providing depth behind Joe Mixon. If Mixon is healthy, he'll continue to be a 3-down back for the Texans, but adding a physical runner behind him who could take over on early downs if something happens to Mixon would be solid insurance for this Texans roster.

Round 7, Pick 241: Jay Higgins (LB, Iowa)

Another depth move here. Houston has a good collection of linebackers at the moment and its base defense isn't heavily reliant on the position, but Jay Higgins could battle free agent E.J. Speed for snaps as a backup to Henry To'oTo'o and Azeez Al-Shaair. He's a productive run defender but might not have the movement needed to stick at the NFL level after running the slowest 40-yard dash at the combine of any linebacker — hence his projection as a seventh-round pick here.