This Texans-Jets trade would reunite C.J. Stroud with an old friend

The start of the 2025 NFL fiscal year is two-plus weeks away (March 12 at 4 p.m. ET). For those teams looking to open up some cap room, or get under the estimated number, it’s that time of the year. Meanwhile, the deadline for a team to designate a “franchise” or “transition” player is March 4 at 4 p.m. ET.

For teams looking to make a splash in free agency and/or via trade, it’s safe to say that some of those moves are being thought out.

The New York Jets have now gone 14 consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance, the longest active streak in the league. The team has a new sideline leader in Aaron Glenn, a one-time Jets’ cornerback and more recently the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Texans could trade for Garrett Wilson to reunite Jets WR with C.J. Stroud

Recently, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz ($) had some thoughts on each of the 32 teams and what “bold move” each could make. In terms of the New York Jets, he suggests that new general manager Darren Mougey deal talented wideout Garrett Wilson. As for a trade partner, Schatz says the reigning AFC South champion Houston Texans.

“Wilson was clearly unhappy in New York last season,” explained Schatz. “but he’s a very talented young wide receiver. He has three straight 1,000-yard seasons, which is even more impressive considering the quarterback play the Jets have had.

In 2021, Wilson had 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns at Ohio State with C.J. Stroud as his quarterback. The Texans can’t be sure whether Tank Dell’s knee will be healthy next season, and Stefon Diggs is a free agent. Other teams have had a ton of success reuniting college teammates, such as Joe Burrow with Ja’Marr Chase or Tua Tagovailoa with Jaylen Waddle. Why not do the same thing in Houston with Stroud and Wilson?"

What would the Texans have to give up to make that deal? Here's the relative trade package that Schatz suggested.

Given that the ESPN analyst put forth the 25th overall pick and then a Day 2 selection in next year's draft, that deal would be one that fits the parameters and could get a deal done. Meanwhile, a potential contender in Houston gets a young No. 1 receiver while the Jets can hit the reset button harder.

Imagine reuniting these former Buckeyes? The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (Wilson) and the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (Stroud) could combine for some big-time numbers this season.