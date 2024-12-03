Texans GM drops nuclear take on Azeez Al-Shaair suspension for Trevor Lawrence hit
By Jack Posey
Following the Houston Texans' 23-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended three games for his late hit on Trevor Lawrence, which concussed the quarterback.
Regarding the suspension, NFL VP of Football Operations John Runyan said, "Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL … Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”
Texans' GM Nick Caserio responded with his own thoughts, and sided with Al-Shaair, as he deemed the extent of the NFL
"Quite frankly it's unfair... I think all teams ask for is consistency from the league and I'd say in this situation, there's no consistency at all relative to the level of discipline that's been handed down," Caserio said.
Texans GM Nick Caserio comes to defense of Azeez Al-Shaair
Then he went on to cite the examples of Brian Branch who was only ejected from the game after his hit on Jordan Love and Derwin James being ejected from the game but only serving a one game suspension.
I could go one further. Let's go back to week eight of 2017; Baltimore Ravens against the Miami Dolphins. Kiko Alonso concussed Joe Flacco, a hit that looked a lot like Al-Shaair's hit on Trevor Lawrence. Alonso was only fined $9,115.
"Nobody embodies our program more than Azeez [Al-Shaair]. What he's about, what he's been through. You all know his story. There is not a more selfless individual, more about the team, who represents everything we want this program to be about... some of the commentary that's been made about his character, about the person that he is, about what his intentions are, from people who, quite frankly, don't know anything about Azeez Al-Shaair. And for the league to make some of the commentary they made... is embarrassing," Caserio continued.
Caserio is not trying to argue that Al-Shaair's hit was legal. He's only questioning why his team is the only one to be an example made out of, when this story happens time and time again.