Texans playoff scenarios: What’s at stake win or lose in Week 16 vs. Chiefs
By Quinn Everts
The Houston Texans have won the AFC South. When your division includes the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, that's not particularly hard to do early in the season. No offense to those teams, of course.
With two massive games on the schedule upcoming for Houston — Saturday, December 21st vs. Kansas City and Christmas Day against the Baltimore Ravens — and while the Texans division status is solidified, its seed in the playoffs can still change. Right now, Houston (9-5) is the No. 4 seed in the AFC Playoff picture, behind Pittsburgh (10-4), Buffalo (11-3) and Kansas City (13-1).
Houston is guaranteed one of those top four seeds thanks to being a division champion, but as of right now, Houston can finish anywhere from No. 2 to No. 4, depending on how the rest of the year shakes out for Houston, Pittsburgh and Buffalo.
What's at stake for Texans in Week 16 versus Chiefs?
While the Texans won't clinch anything on Saturday against Kansas City, a win makes the No. 2 seed much more realistic. With a win, Houston would move to 10-5, just 0.5 games behind Pittsburgh and 1.5 games behind Buffalo.
Houston has the tiebreaker over Buffalo, meaning if Houston wins on Saturday, wins its final two games, Buffalo goes 1-2 and the Steelers go 1-2, the Texans get the No. 2 seed. Easy enough, right?
The No. 3 seed is much more realistic than the No. 2 seed, however. If Houston wins on Saturday, then wins its remaining two games, and Pittsburgh loses one of its final three games, Houston will lock in the No. 2 seed in the AFC.
A loss on Saturday makes things more complex for Houston. If Houston can't beat Kansas City, it would fall to 9-6. In that case, the No. 2 seed is only possible if Buffalo loses out and Houston wins its final two games.
The No. 3 seed will still be in play with a loss Saturday, but it would require the Steelers losing out and also an extra loss from Baltimore, who could still win the AFC North if Pittsburgh loses out.
Houston will be in the NFL playoffs – that's all fans care about right now.