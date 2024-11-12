Texans radio trash talk about Jake Bates comes back to haunt them a year later
By Kinnu Singh
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates entered Sunday Night Football as a relatively unknown player, but his team trusted him to carry their fate on his shoulders on two separate occasions. Both times, he delivered.
Bates had a long and improbable journey to the national spotlight. At times, the chances of his career panning out appeared even bleaker than Detroit’s chances of climbing out of a 16-point deficit against the Houston Texans.
The Houston native played soccer at Central Arkansas, walked on as a kicker at Texas State and then transferred to Arkansas. Despite never attempting a field goal at the collegiate level, Bates earned an invitation to the Texans’ training camp in 2023.
Lions radio hosts receive poetic justice for mocking Jake Bates
Bates never truly posed a threat to incumbent starting kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, and the hosts of Sports Radio 610’s “In the Loop” were quick to dismiss the rookie prospect.
“They just added a kicker,” host John Lopez said. “I don’t know who this character is. He’s not even on the roster, but this guy’s out here kicking with Ka’imi Fairbairn and I don’t really like his attitude … and I feel like he’s kind of intruding right now. … Get your ass off the field. What the hell are we doing here? We don’t need other kickers.”
The Texans released Bates, but he would ultimately have the last laugh.
After being released, Bates took a job as a brick salesman. When an opportunity presented itself with the United Football League, Bates took full advantage. He nailed multiple kicks of 60-plus yards with the Michigan Panthers, and the Lions took notice of the local UFL kicker.
Bates was able to land a roster spot with the Lions before the 2024 season, and he has rewarded the team for their faith in him. The 25-year-old kicker has made all 14 of his field goal attempts in nine games and made 32 of 33 extra-point attempts. He has three field goals of 50-plus yards.
Bates drilled a 58-yard field goal against the Texans and tied the game with just over five minutes remaining. It was the third-longest field goal in franchise history.
Ironically enough, Bates’ heroic performance was assisted by Fairbairn, who missed wide left on a 58-yard field goal attempt that would’ve given Houston a 26-23 lead.
Detroit was able to get the ball back and put Bates in position to clinch the 26-23 victory with a 52-yard field goal as time expired. What an improbable performance by an improbable kicker for an improbable comeback.