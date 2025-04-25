Texans trying to fix problem they created at expense of CJ Stroud

The Houston Texans have seemingly done everything right after the Deshaun Watson era came to a screeching halt thanks to the sexual harassment accusations against him. In one offseason, the Browns gave the Texans enough draft capital to revamp the entire offense. Through that process, though, they neglected one position in particular.

This season more than last year – partly to the Texans trading Laremy Tunsil – they felt the lack of offensive line production. C.J.Stroud took a step back this season from his Rookie of the Year campaign in the 2023 season. While the Texans did win a playoff game for the second-straight season, their offensive line was a problem.

Houston isn’t far off from being a real contender in the AFC. Truth be told, they probably need experience more than anything at this point. But if there’s one position group they have to upgrade it’s the offensive line. There’s no way around it at this point.

The Houston Texans could trade up to ensure C.J. Stroud is properly protected

Nick Caserio had a tough task in turning the Texans around, moving on from the Watson era and immediately being a force in the AFC. He did all three of them seamlessly. He drafted a franchise quarterback, got an elite pass rusher and put weapons around Stroud and this offense.

All that’s left to do is to improve the offensive line. That could very well be Caserio’s task on Thursday night. The Texans currently hold the No. 25 pick. They might try to move up to make sure they get a good selection.

This isn’t particularly a deep offensive tackle class. In a mock draft simulator, Kelvin Banks, Will Campbell and Armand Membou were all taken before pick No. 25. If the Texans really want to take an offensive lineman that bad, they’ll probably have to bully their way into the top 15 to get one of them.

The other option is to trade back and take someone else, the problem with that is they could be more of a developmental project than a day one starter. Right now, the Texans are in too good of a position to take a gamble.

If I’m Caserio, he’s drafted extremely well since taking over in 2021 so I’m trusting my gut. If he’s sitting on a sleeper that he can get later in the draft, might be worth trading back or even taking a defensive player.

In this mock draft, Mike Green and James Pearce Jr. were still available at No. 25, Maxwell Hairston, a cornerback from Kentucky was still there, Walter Nolen was there and even Jihaad Campbell.

Caserio could have his pick to go best available or draft need. Either way, he has to have a plan to get an offensive lineman. To get one of the best ones in the class, he’ll probably have to trade up.