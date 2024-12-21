Texans vs. Chiefs inactives: Week 16 injury report for Saturday’s game
The first Saturday slate of the NFL season is bringing fans quite a duo of games but we'll get started with the Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium and getting the Week 16 weekend well underway. While the Chiefs hold the top of the AFC standings entering this game, the Texans could go a long way to proving they're contenders in the conference.
Patrick Mahomes was the big injury to watch for Kansas City throughout the week after he was hobbled late in the Week 15 win over the Browns. The all-world quarterback was diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain but he was soon after taken off of the Chiefs injury report and is set to play, even on a short week. He's good to go, which not many would've guessed in the early aftermath of the QB suffering the injury.
What does the rest of the Texans-Chiefs injury report look like, though? Let's dive into the inactives and injury reports for each team to see who will play, who won't play and whose status is a bit up into the air leading into this Week 16 game.
Chiefs inactives: Week 16 injury report for Kansas City
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Chamarri Conner
DB
Concussion
Out
D.J. Humphries
OT
Hamstring
Out
The Chiefs carousel at left tackle is set to continue as D.J. Humphries, who has been with Kansas City for less than a month, was already ruled out for Week 16 before Saturday's inactives became public. That likely means we'll see Wanya Morris back in the fold, which could be quite concerning considering the aforementioned Mahomes injury.
But again, Mahomes has fought through the ankly sprain and is going to play in this game. What's going to be interesting for the Chiefs may be less so about the players who aren't playing but, rather, who is playing. Saturday's matchup with Houston will be the season debut of Hollywood Brown, the prized offseason addition for the Kansas City offense. While it's likely that we see him in a limited capacity after just being activated off of the IR, that should be a big boost for an offense that's lacked reliable pass-catchers, specifically since Rashee Rice was lost for the season.
As for Chamarri Conner, the defensive back's absence might be a welcome sight for fans wanting to see some sort of shuffling in the secondary. He's struggled mightily often this year and, while they need him on the field, potentially finding other depth options could be highly valuable with the playoffs approaching.
Texans inactives: Week 16 injury report for Houston
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Folorunso Fatukasi
DT
Ankle
Out
John Metchie III
WR
Shoulder
Out
Juice Scruggs
OL
Foot
Out
Cade Stover
TE
Illness
Out
Christian Harris
LB
Ankle
Questionable
The Texans injury report is a bit fuller leading into Saturday than the Chiefs', but it might be less impactful. Christian Harris remains the lone player listed as questionable coming into this matchup and the linebacker's status could be a game-time decision — an important one given the fact that Houston will need to mitigate Mahomes and the KC offense in order to have a chance to get the win in this game.
Outside of Harris, Metchie hasn't played much of a role in the offense, Fatukasi has been out for some time, and Stover has been a depth piece at best. Juice Scruggs, meanwhile, could be a super important part of the offensive line but won't be able to get on the field this week. That's a tough blow on the interior, especially given the Chiefs' strength there, and we'll see how it plays out against the likes of Chris Jones.