Texas Children's Houston Open payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

Prize money, purse and payout breakdown for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park.
ByChris Landers|
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Round Three
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Round Three | Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

With just one week to go until this year's Masters, it should come as no surprise that some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour — from Scottie Scheffler to Rory McIlroy to Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark and Jason Day — have come to Texas to use the Texas Children's Houston Open as one last warmup for Augusta National. And to the delight of golf fans everywhere, many of those names find themselves squarely in the mix for a very healthy payout entering the final round on Sunday.

Rising star Min Woo Lee began the day with a three-shot lead over the field — his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour — thanks in large part to a third-round 63 on Saturday. But that's hardly cause to relax, with Scheffler lurking five shots back and McIlroy, Clark and others plenty capable of posting a low number and turning up the heat.

It all set up plenty of drama for Sunday at Memorial Park. Of course, while Lee is primarily concerned with finally bagging his first career PGA Tour victory, a nice chunk of the purse isn't a bad cherry on top.

Texas Children's Houston Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

At stake for the winner is a whopping $1.710 million, tied for the 15th highest winning prize money on the Tour this season. And there's plenty more money to go around, with a total purse of $9.5 million that significantly eclipses the number from last week's Valspar Championship.

Texas Children's Houston Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Now, let's dive into the full payouts and prize money by finishing position in Houston.

Finishing Position

Texas Children's Houston Open Payout

Winner

$1.710 million

2nd

$1.035 million

3rd

$655,500

4th

$465,500

5th

$389,500

6th

$344,375

7th

$320,625

8th

$296,875

9th

$277,875

10th

$258,875

11th

$239,875

12th

$220,875

13th

$201,875

14th

$182,875

15th

$173,375

16th

$163,875

17th

$154,375

18th

$144,875

19th

$135,375

20th

$125,875

21st

$116,375

22nd

$106,875

23rd

$99,275

24th

$91,675

25th

$84,075

26th

$76,475

27th

$73,625

28th

$70,775

29th

$67,925

30th

$65,075

31st

$62,225

32nd

$59,375

33rd

$56,525

34th

$54,150

35th

$51,775

36th

$49,400

37th

$47,025

38th

$45,125

39th

$43,225

40th

$41,325

41st

$39,425

42nd

$37,525

43rd

$35,625

44th

$33,725

45th

$31,825

46th

$29,925

47th

$28,025

48th

$26,505

49th

$25,175

50th

$24,415

51st

$23,845

52nd

$23,275

53rd

$22,895

54th

$22,515

55th

$22,325

56th

$22,135

57th

$21,945

58th

$21,775

59th

$21,565

60th

$21,375

61st

$21,185

62nd

$20,995

63rd

$20,805

64th

$20,615

65th

$20,425

66th

$20,235

67th

$20,045

68th

$19,885

69th

$19,665

Sure, it pales in comparison to The PLAYERS earlier this month and The Masters in just a week's time, but it's still among the higher totals that PGA Tour stars will compete for this year. And with every opportunity to fine-tune their games for Augusta critically important, it's no wonder that some of the biggest names in golf are extra motivated this weekend.

