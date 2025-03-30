Texas Children's Houston Open payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

With just one week to go until this year's Masters, it should come as no surprise that some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour — from Scottie Scheffler to Rory McIlroy to Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark and Jason Day — have come to Texas to use the Texas Children's Houston Open as one last warmup for Augusta National. And to the delight of golf fans everywhere, many of those names find themselves squarely in the mix for a very healthy payout entering the final round on Sunday.

Rising star Min Woo Lee began the day with a three-shot lead over the field — his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour — thanks in large part to a third-round 63 on Saturday. But that's hardly cause to relax, with Scheffler lurking five shots back and McIlroy, Clark and others plenty capable of posting a low number and turning up the heat.

It all set up plenty of drama for Sunday at Memorial Park. Of course, while Lee is primarily concerned with finally bagging his first career PGA Tour victory, a nice chunk of the purse isn't a bad cherry on top.

Texas Children's Houston Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

At stake for the winner is a whopping $1.710 million, tied for the 15th highest winning prize money on the Tour this season. And there's plenty more money to go around, with a total purse of $9.5 million that significantly eclipses the number from last week's Valspar Championship.

Texas Children's Houston Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Now, let's dive into the full payouts and prize money by finishing position in Houston.

Finishing Position Texas Children's Houston Open Payout Winner $1.710 million 2nd $1.035 million 3rd $655,500 4th $465,500 5th $389,500 6th $344,375 7th $320,625 8th $296,875 9th $277,875 10th $258,875 11th $239,875 12th $220,875 13th $201,875 14th $182,875 15th $173,375 16th $163,875 17th $154,375 18th $144,875 19th $135,375 20th $125,875 21st $116,375 22nd $106,875 23rd $99,275 24th $91,675 25th $84,075 26th $76,475 27th $73,625 28th $70,775 29th $67,925 30th $65,075 31st $62,225 32nd $59,375 33rd $56,525 34th $54,150 35th $51,775 36th $49,400 37th $47,025 38th $45,125 39th $43,225 40th $41,325 41st $39,425 42nd $37,525 43rd $35,625 44th $33,725 45th $31,825 46th $29,925 47th $28,025 48th $26,505 49th $25,175 50th $24,415 51st $23,845 52nd $23,275 53rd $22,895 54th $22,515 55th $22,325 56th $22,135 57th $21,945 58th $21,775 59th $21,565 60th $21,375 61st $21,185 62nd $20,995 63rd $20,805 64th $20,615 65th $20,425 66th $20,235 67th $20,045 68th $19,885 69th $19,665

Sure, it pales in comparison to The PLAYERS earlier this month and The Masters in just a week's time, but it's still among the higher totals that PGA Tour stars will compete for this year. And with every opportunity to fine-tune their games for Augusta critically important, it's no wonder that some of the biggest names in golf are extra motivated this weekend.