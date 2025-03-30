Texas Children's Houston Open payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

With just one week to go until this year's Masters, it should come as no surprise that some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour — from Scottie Scheffler to Rory McIlroy to Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark and Jason Day — have come to Texas to use the Texas Children's Houston Open as one last warmup for Augusta National. And to the delight of golf fans everywhere, many of those names find themselves squarely in the mix for a very healthy payout entering the final round on Sunday.
Rising star Min Woo Lee began the day with a three-shot lead over the field — his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour — thanks in large part to a third-round 63 on Saturday. But that's hardly cause to relax, with Scheffler lurking five shots back and McIlroy, Clark and others plenty capable of posting a low number and turning up the heat.
It all set up plenty of drama for Sunday at Memorial Park. Of course, while Lee is primarily concerned with finally bagging his first career PGA Tour victory, a nice chunk of the purse isn't a bad cherry on top.
Texas Children's Houston Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
At stake for the winner is a whopping $1.710 million, tied for the 15th highest winning prize money on the Tour this season. And there's plenty more money to go around, with a total purse of $9.5 million that significantly eclipses the number from last week's Valspar Championship.
Texas Children's Houston Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Now, let's dive into the full payouts and prize money by finishing position in Houston.
Finishing Position
Texas Children's Houston Open Payout
Winner
$1.710 million
2nd
$1.035 million
3rd
$655,500
4th
$465,500
5th
$389,500
6th
$344,375
7th
$320,625
8th
$296,875
9th
$277,875
10th
$258,875
11th
$239,875
12th
$220,875
13th
$201,875
14th
$182,875
15th
$173,375
16th
$163,875
17th
$154,375
18th
$144,875
19th
$135,375
20th
$125,875
21st
$116,375
22nd
$106,875
23rd
$99,275
24th
$91,675
25th
$84,075
26th
$76,475
27th
$73,625
28th
$70,775
29th
$67,925
30th
$65,075
31st
$62,225
32nd
$59,375
33rd
$56,525
34th
$54,150
35th
$51,775
36th
$49,400
37th
$47,025
38th
$45,125
39th
$43,225
40th
$41,325
41st
$39,425
42nd
$37,525
43rd
$35,625
44th
$33,725
45th
$31,825
46th
$29,925
47th
$28,025
48th
$26,505
49th
$25,175
50th
$24,415
51st
$23,845
52nd
$23,275
53rd
$22,895
54th
$22,515
55th
$22,325
56th
$22,135
57th
$21,945
58th
$21,775
59th
$21,565
60th
$21,375
61st
$21,185
62nd
$20,995
63rd
$20,805
64th
$20,615
65th
$20,425
66th
$20,235
67th
$20,045
68th
$19,885
69th
$19,665
Sure, it pales in comparison to The PLAYERS earlier this month and The Masters in just a week's time, but it's still among the higher totals that PGA Tour stars will compete for this year. And with every opportunity to fine-tune their games for Augusta critically important, it's no wonder that some of the biggest names in golf are extra motivated this weekend.