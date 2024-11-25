Texas' College Football Playoff hopes skyrocket considerably after a chaotic Week 13
By John Buhler
For all intents and purposes, Texas is pretty much a lock to make the College Football Playoff. While they are 10-1, they do not have the most appetizing resume. Their best win is a close call on the road over a bowl-bound Vanderbilt team. Texas' lone loss on the campaign was one where the Longhorns got pushed around at home by Georgia. With a win over Texas A&M, they shall meet again in Atlanta.
According to ESPN's FPI, Texas has the fourth-best chance of making the playoff at 98.1 percent. They are one of seven teams with a 90 percent or better chance of getting in, edging out Georgia for the top spot in the SEC. See, with what happened over the course of last weekend, pretty much everything went Texas' way to ensure us all that the Longhorns will be part of the 12-team playoff.
With Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all suffering third losses on the season, it pretty much means that Texas will be in the playoff in any plausible scenario. If they beat Texas A&M and then Georgia in the SEC Championship, they will be the No. 2 seed. A win over Texas A&M, but a loss to Georgia keeps them inside the top eight. Even a Texas A&M loss to finish at 10-2 may have them as the last team in.
Barring something so unforeseen, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas should all be making the playoff.
Texas is pretty much a lock to make College Football Playoff at this point
A lot can change between now and Selection Sunday, but I am of the belief that there are only three teams in the ACC, Big Ten and SEC who could get to their conference title bouts and be eliminated with a loss. That would be Clemson in the ACC, Indiana in the Big Ten and Texas A&M in the SEC. Clemson and Texas A&M would have three losses, while 11-2 Indiana would be without a quality win.
What I am getting at is Texas is almost as bulletproof when it comes to getting in as Oregon. Those are the two surest things we know in the Power Four. Oregon may still get in with a loss to Washington and then a Big Ten Championship Game loss to either Indiana, Ohio State, or Penn State, whoever ends up meeting them in Indianapolis, basically. A Texas A&M loss is the only way Texas could be out.
When I talk about Texas potentially falling to Texas A&M, I am only talking about the 1.9-percent chance that Texas does not make it and how that could manifest. You would probably need Texas A&M to win the SEC by one score over a three-loss Georgia. The Clemson-South Carolina game would surely have to factor into this, meaning one of those teams would take Texas' playoff bid.
All I know is it would be almost unfathomable for Texas to miss out on the playoff moving forward.