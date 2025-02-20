Texas depth chart: Longhorns starting lineup after Arch Manning declared starter

What had long been obvious has now been made official: Steve Sarkisian dispensed with any theatrics on Thursday, confirming that Arch Manning was indeed the starting quarterback at Texas before the Longhorns even begin spring practice next month.

"It'd be pretty tough for me to say he's not going to be our starting quarterback," Sarkisian told Kay Adams. "The exposure that he's had, I think he's ready for it. We're in a good spot to have a pretty good football team, and it's going to be even better knowing he's going to be the guy for us."

Of course, there was virtually no chance that anyone other than Arch would be under center for Texas when the Week 1 showdown against Ohio State rolls around. But Sarkisian saying so publicly this early in the year is still noteworthy, as is the confidence he expressed when Adams asked whether Manning would have to earn his spot in practice: "He's gotta earn it, but I feel pretty good about it."

Based on Manning's recruiting hype and what he's shown on the field over his first two years in Austin, Sark has plenty of reason to feel good. But what about the rest of the Longhorns offense? Texas returns plenty of big names from last year's College Football Playoff semifinalists, but they have to replace some as well. Here's how the Horns figure to line up around Manning as things stand.

Texas projected offensive depth chart after Arch Manning named starting quarterback

Manning being named the starter gives us at least one position that we can write in pen. Ryan Wingo would seem to have one of the receiver spots locked down after a tantalizing true freshman season in 2024, and CJ Baxter was set to be RB1 for Texas before suffering an injury last offseason. Beyond that, though, there are precious few known quantities on offense right now.

Position Starter(s) Reserves QB Arch Manning Trey Owens RB CJ Baxter Tre Wisner, Jerrick Gibson WR Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore Jr., Kaliq Lockett Jamie Ffrench, Ryan Niblett TE Spencer Shannon Jordan Washington LT Trevor Goosby Malik Agbo LG Neto Umeozulu Nate Kibble C Cole Hutson Connor Robertson RG DJ Campbell Jaydon Chatman RT Brandon Baker Andre Cojoe

Again, Baxter feels like the frontrunner for the lion's share of carries, provided he's healthy after suffering a knee injury in camp last summer. Wisner is a heck of a No. 2 option, though, one who proved himself more than capable in Baxter's absence last season.

Wingo and Moore should undoubtedly hold down two of Texas' starting receiver spots, and will probably be Manning's two favorite targets next season. But they're also just about the only two wideouts with meaningful college experience, as Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, Silas Bolden and Johntay Cook have all departed for the NFL or other schools. That could open up an opportunity for one of the most exciting players in Texas' 2025 recruiting class: Kaliq Lockett, the No. 2 receiver in the country according to the 247Sports composite and one of the very best players in the state of Texas. (Of course, former four-star Jamie Ffrench might also have something to say about who takes the second outside spot opposite Wingo.)

That's where the question marks begin. Gunnar Helm was a revelation at tight end last season, and while the team is projecting confidence in the duo of Spencer Shannon and Jordan Washington, we've yet to see them succeed at the college level. Shannon has shown promise as an in-line blocker, while coaches have raved about Washington's athleticism, but it's unclear whether either can be a complete player in 2025.

The offensive line, meanwhile, is set to undergo a more or less total overhaul. Kelvin Banks Jr., Cam Williams, Jake Majors and Hayden Conner have all declared for the NFL Draft, leaving Campbell as the lone returning starter. The good news here is that Texas already got a taste of what life without Banks Jr. and Williams looked like last season, when both players struggled to stay on the field due to injury. Goosby in particular showed out and seems like the favorite to replace Banks at left tackle, while Baker was one of the best prospects in Texas' 2024 recruiting class and appears ready for his opportunity.