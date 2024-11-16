Calls for Arch Manning, plug to be pulled on Quinn Ewers grow after another Texas win
The Texas Longhorns outlasted the Arkansas Razorbacks, 20-10, on Saturday. The No. 3-ranked team in the entire country, Texas is sitting pretty at 9-1. There's not much doubt about the Longhorns' postseason eligibility, and most indicators point to the Longhorns as a real threat to win the whole damn thing. So... why the mounting sense of dread in Austin these days?
Faith in the Longhorns has been steadily waning ever since their 30-15 loss to Georgia a few weeks ago, in no small part due to UGA's subsequent struggles against quality competition. Not only did UGA stomp Texas in commanding fashion, but the Longhorns failed to bounce back with much fervor. Their follow-up performance was a narrow three-point victory over two-loss Vanderbilt. Last week's shellacking of Florida was a step in the right direction, but it pales in comparison to such a tight affair against four-loss Arkansas.
There were moments in this game where it felt like Arkansas might pull off the improbable. The SEC is a bloodbath, so we can't necessarily ding Texas too much for a close game, but the Longhorns aren't inspiring as much confidence as your typical 9-1 SEC team. There are real flaws with this group, and it may start at the head of the snake.
Quinn Ewers began the season as a projected top pick, but the junior quarterback has seen his stock fall dramatically since his midseason return from injury. Ewers completed 20-of-32 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. That is decidedly fine, but not exactly the Heisman-level, potential No. 1 pick production fans expect. Ewers has already tied his career high for interceptions this season (six) in only seven games. He's not nearly sharp enough right now.
The internet is starting to get impatient.
Texas fans are ready to coronate Arch Manning after another middling Quinn Ewers performance
This has always been a weak upcoming NFL Draft class at the quarterback position, but Ewers' sudden stall has made it feel especially dire. We were talking about Ewers as a No. 1 pick candidate a couple months ago. Now it feels like burning a first-round pick on him would qualify as an egregious mismanagement of resources.
Here is Ewers stepping into a sack for no apparent reason.
Are Texas fans overestimating Arch Manning? Probably. The redshirt freshman is an electric playmaker, but he wasn't exactly mistake-free during his brief stint at the helm this season. Ewers is starting these games for a reason, and not just because of seniority. That said, it's telling how quickly fans are ready to pull the plug on such an accomplished talent. Ewers has been central to a lot of positive memories in Austin, but his performance in recent weeks has irrevocably tarnished his reputation.
There's no way that Steve Sarkisian actually makes the move to Arch, but it's hard not to feel like Ewers might become a liability once the College Football Playoff arrives. You need to be sharp on that stage and Ewers has been too lax in his approach of late. It's hard not to think about Alabama switching from Jalen Hurts to Tua Tagovailoa in the championship game. That said, Texas would actually need to reach the championship game — and have the gumption to pull a high-stakes QB change — to repeat history there.